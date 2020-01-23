Watch Riverdale Online: Season 4 Episode 11

Who won the championship game?

On Riverdale Season 4 Episode 11, it was Riverdale High against Stonewall Prep, and there were a lot of twists and turns.

Meanwhile, Betty got to work on a story about the rivalry between the schools.

What did she find out?

Elsewhere, Archie was conflicted when he learned more about his Uncle Frank's troubled past.

Veronice hit the road with her latest Luna Rum recipe, but did her father have a plan to stop her in her tracks?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.