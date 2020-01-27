Watch Shameless Online: Season 10 Episode 12

Did Ian and Mickey survive their wedding day?

On Shameless Season 10 Episode 12, more details about Terry's plans for the pair came to light.

Meanwhile, Julia arrived at the Gallagher household to tell them she was moving in.

How did Debbie react?

Elsewhere, V realized Kev was lying to her and set out to find out why he would do such a thing.

What was his plan?

Use the video above to watch Shameless online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.