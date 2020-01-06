Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 14 Episode 1

What went wrong during the move to Flagstaff?

On Sister Wives Season 14 Episode 1, there was much drama as the Brown family geared up to unpack, but insanity ensued when a rumor about someone changed their views.

Meanwhile, there were more tears from Meri when the police were called by the neighbors, leading to a confrontation.

But what was really going on with Meri? Was she as ready to move on from the family like she implied?

Elsewhere, Kody made a decision about the future of the family.

What was his controversial decision?

Use the video above to watch Sister Wives online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.