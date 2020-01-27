Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 14 Episode 4

Did the Sister Wives manage to find some common ground?

On Sister Wives Season 14 Episode 4, the family continued to be divided over Kody's plan to live with them all in one house.

Who made their feelings heard at dinner?

Meanwhile, a stunning pregnancy bombshell threatened to derail the festivities.

Elsewhere, Kody fretted when he realized the finances were at breaking point.

This was because he realized the Vegas houses were simply not selling.

