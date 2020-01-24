Watch Station 19 Online: Season 2 Episode 18

Did everyone survive?

On Station 19 Season 2 Episode 18, everyone inside Joe's bar struggled to make sense of the fact there were no exits.

Captain Pruitt struggled to get through to Andy who seemed determined to repeat the same mistakes all over again.

Meanwhile, Helm was injured and Ben and the others tried to save her life as she bled out on the floor.

Elsewhere, Miranda learned that Ben was inside and worried she was going to lose somoene else.

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.