Watch Supergirl Online: Season 5 Episode 10

Did Kara manage to take down Lex Luthor?

On Supergirl Season 5 Episode 10, it quickly became apparent that Crisis On Infinite Earths presented a big obstacle.

With Lex being hailed as the real hero of National City, Kara had to make a decision about what to do with him.

Meanwhile, Lena and Alex grew closer after bonding during the Crisis.

Did they manage to put the past behind them for good, or did Lex have a part to play in it?

Use the video above to watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.