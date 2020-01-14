Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 24 Episode 2

Did Hannah Brown join the cast?

On The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 2, there was a lot of drama when Peter and Hannah chatted about their relationship.

It picked up in the immediate aftermath of the season premiere cliffhanger with Hannah in tears, conflicted about her feelings for the Bachelor.

However, a wild development threatened to divide these two for good.

Meanwhile, the new women in the quest for Peter's heart had to weigh up their options.

Did they see any value in continuing to fight for a man who was clearly in love with someone else?

Elsewhere, Peter made a decision about his next date.

Who got to attend?

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.