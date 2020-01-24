Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 1

at .

Did Jacqueline manage to move on?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 1, Scarlet was under new leaedership and the owner was shut out. 

Kat Takes on the Board - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 1

With tensions at a high, Jane, Kat, and Sutton joined forces to show their former boss how much she meant to them. 

Did they put their jobs on the line in the process?

Meanwhile, everyone at Scarlet was forced to adjust to get with the times. 

But not everyone was ready to adapt. 

Watch The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch The Bold Type online right here via TV Fanatic. 

The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

Richard: That's new.
Sutton: I stress stole it.

Sutton: We absolutely have a plan, we're ironing out the details.
Andrew: So I can't lose this job because I can't do anything else.

A Tough Meeting - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 1
Kat Takes on the Board - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 1
A Tense Suttard Moment - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 1
A Quiet Moment - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 1
A Happy Jacqueline - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 1
The Good Wine - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 1
