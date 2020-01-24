Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 1

Did Jacqueline manage to move on?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 1, Scarlet was under new leaedership and the owner was shut out.

With tensions at a high, Jane, Kat, and Sutton joined forces to show their former boss how much she meant to them.

Did they put their jobs on the line in the process?

Meanwhile, everyone at Scarlet was forced to adjust to get with the times.

But not everyone was ready to adapt.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.