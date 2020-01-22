Watch The Conners Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did The Conners accept Becky's boyfriend?

On The Conners Season 2 Episode 10, the family learned he was a devout Christian and Green Bay Packers fan, who had a lot to about football. 

A New Plan - The Conners

Meanwhile, Dan tried to help Mark understand the importance of the family's die-hard loyalty to the bears. 

Did he get through? 

Elsewhere, Ben and Darlene try to get a loan to get their new magazine off the ground. 

Did it get approved?

Watch The Conners Season 2 Episode 10 Online

The Conners Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

Mark: Are you gambling?
Jackie: Yup. Fantasy football, I’m taking money from a bunch of suckers.
Darlene: Oh, so it’s like a mega-church.

Dan: Tomorrow’s Sunday so I want everyone dressed appropriately so we can pay our respects to the one thing that helps us make sense of this world and gives us the strength to make it through another week.
Everyone: Amen.
Harris: We’re going to church?
Jackie: Come on, Harris, on a Sunday? We’re watching the Bears / Packers game!

The Conners Season 2 Episode 10

