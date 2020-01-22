Watch The Conners Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did The Conners accept Becky's boyfriend?

On The Conners Season 2 Episode 10, the family learned he was a devout Christian and Green Bay Packers fan, who had a lot to about football.

Meanwhile, Dan tried to help Mark understand the importance of the family's die-hard loyalty to the bears.

Did he get through?

Elsewhere, Ben and Darlene try to get a loan to get their new magazine off the ground.

Did it get approved?

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.