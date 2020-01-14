Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 3 Episode 11

Did Shaun manage to come to terms with the death of his father?

On The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 11, there was much drama when the surgeon made a devastating decision. 

Heading Home - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Carly left Shaun with an ultimatum regarding his relationship with Lea. 

Was it all too much?

Elsewhere, Claire continued to try to make sense of her mother's death, but who stepped in to help her?

Finally, Neil and Lim made a decision about the future. 

Watch The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 11 Quotes

Shaun: Being with Lea felt very different than being with Carly
Glassman: Maybe that's why you wanted her here instead of Carly in the first place.
Shaun: Lea and I are just friends.
Glassman: Yeah, she's made that very clear. Sometimes you learn more about people from what they do than what they say. Of course, who the hell knows what she wants? But what do you want?

Lea: You want to talk about last night? I think we should.
Shaun: Why?
Lea: Cause you were in a really bad place last night and -
Shaun: I feel better now. Thank you.

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 11

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 11 Photos

A Patient in Pain - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 11
A Scared Patient - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 11
Unsure What He Feels - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 11
Shaun and Morgan Consult - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 11
An Awkward Conversation - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 11
Confusing Feelings - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 11
