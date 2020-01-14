Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 3 Episode 11

Did Shaun manage to come to terms with the death of his father?

On The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 11, there was much drama when the surgeon made a devastating decision.

Meanwhile, Carly left Shaun with an ultimatum regarding his relationship with Lea.

Was it all too much?

Elsewhere, Claire continued to try to make sense of her mother's death, but who stepped in to help her?

Finally, Neil and Lim made a decision about the future.

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.