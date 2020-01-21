Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 3 Episode 12

Did the doctors manage to save a 25-year-old runner suffering from swelling?

On The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 12, Lim, Murphy, and Reznick tried to find out the cause of the swelling.

However, Carly was rushed in to help them when Shaun realized she would be able to help.

Meanwhile, Alex, Claire, and Neil treated two 16-year-old cancer patients who were dating.

Finally, Carly and Shaun worked towards intimacy.

