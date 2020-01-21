Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 3 Episode 12

Did the doctors manage to save a 25-year-old runner suffering from swelling?

On The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 12, Lim, Murphy, and Reznick tried to find out the cause of the swelling. 

Filling Out Paperwork - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 12

However, Carly was rushed in to help them when Shaun realized she would be able to help. 

Meanwhile, Alex, Claire, and Neil treated two 16-year-old cancer patients who were dating.

Finally, Carly and Shaun worked towards intimacy. 

Watch The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 12 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 12 Quotes

How long are you planning on doing rectal exams and clipping diabetics' toenails?

Morgan

Ryan: How many kidneys do I need to go to prom?
Mr. Cooper: Ryan!
Ryan: Even if I have to have it removed, it's laproscopic. So I can still take my girlfriend to prom, right?
Park: That's not a purely medical question.

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 12

