Watch The Good Place Online: Season 4 Episode 11

at .

What tests did Michael carry out?

On The Good Place Season 4 Episode 11, things took a turn when Michael claimed he was trying to find the best foot forward for the gang. 

Janet? - The Good Place Season 4 Episode 10

However, someone was not impressed with his tests and geared up to sabotage the plan. 

Meanwhile, Jason proved that he was a good friend to Chidi by offering up some good advice. 

Elsewhere, Eleanor found hersel at an impasse over how to save everyone. 

Watch The Good Place Season 4 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Place online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

31 Couples Who Inspired Each Other's Inner Comedian
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Place Season 4 Episode 11 Quotes

Chidi: Maybe on paper, you and Janet don't make total sense. But, who cares? The relationship you have built together is wonderful. She knows you and loves you and that's all that matters.
Jason: Do you really believe that?
Chidi: Of course I do.
Jason: Hahaha! Sucker!
Chidi: Sorry?
Jason: I got you so bad! Dude, pretend what you just said was what you said to you instead of to me. And you have to listen to yourself because it was already in your own head and then came out. But just put it back in your head and realize that it was you talking about you and Eleanor!
Chidi: Against all odds, I know what you mean. And I gotta give it up. That was good.

I am a strong independent acid snake in the skinsuit of a strong independent woman.

Vicky

The Good Place Season 4 Episode 11

The Good Place Season 4 Episode 11 Photos

Alexa - The Good Place Season 4 Episode 11
Files - The Good Place Season 4 Episode 11
Mind-Blown - The Good Place Season 4 Episode 11
Pushing a Rock - The Good Place Season 4 Episode 11
  1. The Good Place
  2. The Good Place Season 4
  3. The Good Place Season 4 Episode 11
  4. Watch The Good Place Online: Season 4 Episode 11