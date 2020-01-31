Watch The Good Place Online: Season 4 Episode 13



How did it all end for Eleanor and her band of friends?

On The Good Place Season 4 Episode 13, the storyline reached a natural conclusion, but not before various conversations that could change the world occured. 

Jason - The Good Place Season 4 Episode 13

Tahani was ready to move on and find some semblance of peace, but did the person she loved want to do that?

Elsewhere, Chidi made one last-ditch effort to get through to Eleanor about his feelings for her. 

Was there hope for them?

Watch The Good Place Season 4 Episode 13 Online

The Good Place Season 4 Episode 13 Quotes

I'm never going to forget you.

Janet

Chidi: How did you know?
Jason: It wasn't like I heard a bell ring or anything. I just suddenly had this calm feeling. Like the air inside my lungs was suddenly the air outside my body. It was peaceful.

The Good Place Season 4 Episode 13

