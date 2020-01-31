Watch The Good Place Online: Season 4 Episode 13

How did it all end for Eleanor and her band of friends?

On The Good Place Season 4 Episode 13, the storyline reached a natural conclusion, but not before various conversations that could change the world occured.

Tahani was ready to move on and find some semblance of peace, but did the person she loved want to do that?

Elsewhere, Chidi made one last-ditch effort to get through to Eleanor about his feelings for her.

Was there hope for them?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.