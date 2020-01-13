Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 12 Episode 11

Did Porsha get back together with the man who broke her heart?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Episode 11, Porsha was stunned when her ex-fiance arrived with a ring and a big question.

Meanwhile, Kenya, Kandi, and Porsha continued to work together to find out who was behind the recording.

What did Cynthia have to say about their efforts to find out the truth?

Elsewhere, Nene dropped a bobshell on someone she thought was her friend.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.