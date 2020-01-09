Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Abs and Jabs

Did Margaret get revenge on Danielle?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Episode 9, Margaret found herself in an odd place as most of the housewives sided with her.

However, Teresa continued to defend Danielle, leading to an explosive argument between the pair.

Meanwhile, more revelations about Teresa and Marty came to light.

Who was telling the truth?

Elsewhere, Melissa tried to prepare Teresa for the prospect of saying goodbye to Joe for good as his deportation loomed.

How did Teresa manage to break the latest news to her family?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.