Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Mama Drama

at .

Did Joe turn his daughters against Teresa?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Episode 10, there was much drama in the aftermath of Teresa's blowout fight with her estranged husband. 

Talking To Joe - The Real Housewives of New Jersey

As the housewives rallied to Teresa's defense, more details about the past came to light in a stunning episode. 

Meanwhile, Margaret weighed her options when it came to how to deal with the looming threat that is Danielle Staub. 

Elsewhere, Jennifer's mother made a rude comment to one of the housewives. 

Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

42 TV Celebrities Who've Spent Time in the Slammer
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. The Real Housewives of New Jersey
  2. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10
  3. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Episode 10
  4. Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Mama Drama