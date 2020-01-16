Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Mama Drama

Did Joe turn his daughters against Teresa?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Episode 10, there was much drama in the aftermath of Teresa's blowout fight with her estranged husband.

As the housewives rallied to Teresa's defense, more details about the past came to light in a stunning episode.

Meanwhile, Margaret weighed her options when it came to how to deal with the looming threat that is Danielle Staub.

Elsewhere, Jennifer's mother made a rude comment to one of the housewives.

