Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: The Hamptons Hangover

Did Jennifer skip out on the rest of the trip?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Episode 12, Melissa and Jackie continued to be at odds with Jennifer.

This made for an awkward conversation that made Jen want to pack up and go home.

Meanwhile, Margaret tried to make peace with her mother after another big bust-up.

Who was in the wrong?

Elsewhere, Jackie came to a stunning realization about her eating disorder.

