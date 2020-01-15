Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 12

at .

Did Nic and Mina have their first high-profile surgery?

On The Resident Season 3 Episode 12, the pair treated a patient with a failing heart VAD at their non-profit clinic three hours outside of Atlanta. 

Taking a Moment - Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 12

Did they manage to find a battery in time to save the patient?

Meanwhile, Conrad got a call from a previous patient in crisis after being sued by Red Rock for medical expenses. 

Mentoring Ezra - The Resident Season 3 Episode 12

What did he do?

Elsewhere, Devon's VIP patient, Nadine returned to the ER, but what revelation came to light?

Watch The Resident Season 3 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Resident Season 3 Episode 12 Quotes

If you change your mind, you should call me, and I'll hook you up. And if you don't change your mind, you should still call me. Unless you're spoken for. 

Andrea

We've known each other a long time. You know I'll do anything to help.

Conrad

The Resident Season 3 Episode 12

The Resident Season 3 Episode 12 Photos

In Crisis - Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 12
Withe the Ambo - Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 12
Taking a Moment - Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 12
Mentoring Ezra - The Resident Season 3 Episode 12
A New Mission - The Resident Season 3 Episode 12
Meeting for Lunch - Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 12
  1. The Resident
  2. The Resident Season 3
  3. The Resident Season 3 Episode 12
  4. Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 12