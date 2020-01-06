Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 31 Episode 11

Why was Artie Ziff pining for Marge?

On The Simpsons Season 31 Episode 11, Homer and Marge attended his wedding and were stunned to realize the bride-to-be was a clone of Marge.

With little to go on, the couple set out to learn the truth, while also finding out a huge secret from Springfield past.

Meanwhile, Lisa was shocked when she got recognition for having new Invasilign braces.

However, she was not impressed when she realized all the positive comments were from boys using her appearance as a means to get closer to her.

