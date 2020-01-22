Watch This Is Us Online: Season 4 Episode 11

Who helped Randall?

On This Is Us Season 4 Episode 11, emotions were at a high when Randall learned that his mother was having cognitive issues. 

Supporting Her Husband - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 11

With nobody to turn to, he tried to keep everything bottled up, but it came out in a big way. 

In flashbacks, we learned more details about Rebecca's life and how her condition started to deteriorate. 

Elsewhere, one character was forced to confront a terrible hurdle that could ruin their life. 

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 11 Quotes

Mom! Get out of the lightning! Please, Mom! I don't think you can hear me.

Randall

Jack: Why don't you take some cough medicine and call it a night?
Rebecca: I'm sorry. You really think these three are going to stay asleep?

