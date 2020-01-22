Watch This Is Us Online: Season 4 Episode 11

Who helped Randall?

On This Is Us Season 4 Episode 11, emotions were at a high when Randall learned that his mother was having cognitive issues.

With nobody to turn to, he tried to keep everything bottled up, but it came out in a big way.

In flashbacks, we learned more details about Rebecca's life and how her condition started to deteriorate.

Elsewhere, one character was forced to confront a terrible hurdle that could ruin their life.

