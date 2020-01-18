What to Watch: 9-1-1: Lone Star Premieres, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Prodigal Son Return

Can 9-1-1 translate to a spinoff with as much action and emotion as we get on the mothership?

We're about to find out with a two-part premiere on Sunday and Monday for 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Other excitement includes returning shows Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Bold Type, and the premiere of Star Trek: Picard! Check it out.

Sunday, January 19

8/7c Roux the Day: A Gourmet Detective Mystery (HMM)

Brooke Burns and Dylan Neal returns in this delicious mystery series.

Maggie and Henry find themselves in a murder mystery where secrets hidden within a treasured recipe book have dire consequences for all who own it.

9/8c Shameless (Showtime)

It's been one month since Tami and Lip decided to move to another city, and Lip starts to question whether he could really put down roots in another city. Ian and Mickey's wedding is most definitely on, and one of the two of them turns into a bridezilla while planning the big event.

We've watched the episode, and there are a lot of twists, so watch this one live!

9/8c Supergirl (The CW)

Supergirl returns post-Crisis and Kara's world looks a lot different.

With Lex now universally loved and the boss at the DEO, Kara must decide what to do next.

9/8c The Outsider (HBO)

Terry is dead, but that doesn't mean the intrigue surrounding the murder is scaling back. Ralph is struggling to find new leads when the evidence continues to stack up, but how can one person be in two places at once?

Look for the exciting addition of another character from the book.

10/9c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

The first spinoff from FOX series 9-1-1 comes with Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler leading the charge to save citizens of Austin, Texas.

This is the first of a two-part premiere, and the second chapter airs tomorrow at 8/7c, so be sure to plan accordingly!

10/9c Avenue 5 (HBO)

Armando Iannucci's HBO followup to Veep stars Hugh Laurie as a captain of a pleasure cruise spaceship. Things go horribly awry, and the team and passengers are forced to face the truth -- they might be spending three years circling the universe before they get home.

The cast also includes Josh Gad, Zach Woods (in my favorite role on the series), Lenora Crichlow, Kyle Bornheimer, and more.

10:30 Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Who isn't ready for Season 10 of this comedy from Larry David as a fictionalized version of himself?

Obviously not those of you who failed to understand BH90210, but the rest of us are excited to see what guest stars like Jon Hamm, Laverne Cox, Jane Krakowski, and Fred Armisen bring to the table.

Monday, January 20

8/7c All-American (The CW)

The series returns from its holiday hiatus. What will Spencer do now that he's quit football? He and Dillon plan to help out at Coop's show, but they get confronted by police instead. Coop is concerned about the return of gang leader Tyrone. Layla finally realizes that Tyrone and Olivia have been there for her.

9/8c Amazing Winter Romance (Hallmark)

Jessy Schram and Marshall Williams star in this Winterfest Celebration movie about a journalist named Julia who has lost her inspiration.

When she heads home to the small town where she grew up, she reconnects with an old friend named Ryan and his giant snow maze that helps her find her way again.

9/8c Prodigal Son(FOX)

Prodigal Son returns with an exciting winter premiere as the team does whatever they can to track down Malcolm before the Junkyard Killer murders him.

The hour includes the highly-anticipated face to face between Malcolm's trusted father- figure Gil, and his birth father, Martin. And yes, the respective roles they play in Malcolm's life WILL come up.

Meanwhile, Malcolm will have to harness all of his strength, energy, and smarts to survive the Junkyard Killer, but it will lead to facing his past and his own darkness.

9/8c Black Lightning (The CW)

Black Lightning returns from winter hiatus with an electrifying episode! (See what we did there.)

Lynn's troubles are intensifying as both her determination to save the meta kids and her Green Light addiction deepen. Also, how will Jefferson's outlook on life change after the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths?

Tuesday, January 21

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

Conrad is once again encouraged to fight, and he chooses to put all his energy into doing whatever is best for one of his patients. It has him crossing paths with Logan Kim who threatens to sue when Conrad works on a patient within the walls of Chastain.

Nic finds out about Kyle.

8/7c NCIS (CBS)

After a body is found at an unmanned aerial vehicle testing site, the NCSI team must determine if the death was murder or an accident. Also Palmer interviews candidates for assistant medical examiner.

8/7c Arrow (The CW) *airing at special time this week, usually airs at 9/8c*

The introduction of Green Arrow and the Canaries is finally here, and they are back in Star City circa 2040.

Mia is seemingly living the perfect life until Laurel and Dinah show up unexpectedly for her help in solving a kidnapping case that she has ties to.

Mia, inspired by her late father, has no other choice but to suit up and be the hero the city needs.

9/8c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow's official season premiere sounds just as weird (in a good way) as any other episode. The Legends are now famous!

A documentary film crew starts following them around on the Waverider just as there is a new blip in the timeline in the form of Rasputin. And, mysteriously, Constantine seems to think he knows why Rasputin has been raised from Hell.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Helen has chosen to stay at New Amsterdam, but she is ready to shake things up and bend and break a few rules. She forges Max's signature to get what she needs to be done which may jeopardize her job further.

Max and Luna make new friends, and Kapoor goes out of his way to help his family.

Wednesday, January 22

8/7c Riverdale (The CW)

Riverdale returns for the new year with an all-out spirit week at Riverdale High.

The big football game against Stonewall Prep is bound to bring out a few rivalries, especially with Jughead caught in the middle of his friends and his new secret society.

9/8c Criminal Minds (CBS)

The members of the BAU enjoy a Saturday off in very different ways.

While Rossi and Prentiss help Simmons assemble a new crib, Garcia leads a hacking competition, and Dr. Reid strikes up a conversation with a woman named Maxine (Rachel Leigh Cook), in a unique episode directed by original showrunner Ed Bernero.

9/8c Party of Five (Freeform)

Emilio is expanding the business and trying out new ventures.

They cater a private event, but tension will escalate when not only does the client and their guests are shown to be culturally insensitive but the client takes issue with Beto.

10/9c Stumptown (ABC)

Dex's latest case brings her to a land of scantily clad men doing their best Magic Mike impressions. Dex may be in heaven, but can she really handle yet another male distraction in her life?

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Davia attempts to recover from what may have happened between Dennis and Malika, and it puts a strain on her relationship with Dennis. Meanwhile, an incident at her job with her students goes awry.

Malika tries to make things right with Isaac while Dennis finally seeks professional help for his depression.

Callie helps Judge Wilson track down the person who sold Tate the drugs that killed him.

Mariana has an unfortunate encounter with the infamous Amanda.

10/9c Vikings (History)

Bjorn is back in Kattegat, and he has one thing on his mind: Making Hvitserk pay for his crimes.

However, King Harald is gearing up for an attack on Kattegat, and everyone is forced to come together to defend the place they call home. Will the body count continue to rise?

Thursday, January 23

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

I couldn't be more excited that MY Star Trek captain is back for a ten-episode season named after him.

Patrick Stewart claims his starring role with fellow Star Trek: Next Generation stars like Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Jeri Ryan joining him. Squeeee!

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

It's the first part of the huge two-hour crossover with Grey's Anatomy. Station 19 are on the scene when a car crashes through Joe's and leaves some of their own in harm's way. T

hey have to work alongside the fine doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial to help everyone.

9/8c The Bold Type (Freeform)

The Bold Type Season 3 finale left our heads spinning wondering about the fate of our favorite magazine and the woman who has been its fearless leader. Does Scarlett magazine still exist and if it does, is Jacqueline still at the helm?

Tune in to the Season 4 premiere to find out!

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

The crossover event concludes with the doctors spending an eventful night treating and taking care of their colleagues and friends after an accident at Joe's.

Amelia is worried about what to tell Link about her pregnancy revelation.

9/8c, Legacies (The CW)

The Necromancer's reign of terror is only just beginning, and that means he still has the element of surprise.

He plans to take down Hope and some of her friends, but what will that mean for the school?

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Sophie continues to rebel against Delilah and Eddie after finding out the truth about the affair and Charlie's paternity.

Meanwhile, the group comes together for Danny's school play, but it's awkward when Maggie has to face a newly single Gary who has returned to his playboy ways.

Regina and Rome start the adoption process.

Friday, January 24

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

How will the third chapter of the series play out? Will Sabrina be able to save Nick? And who are those creepy cosplayers who have descended on Greendale?

Set aside time next on Friday and Saturday to gobble up the latest witchy endeavors.

