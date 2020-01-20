Why Anne with an E Is Worth Saving

If you have not heard about Anne with an E by now, you must be living under a rock, or maybe you are not on Twitter.

Anne with an E is a Netflix/CBC television show that was based on the popular classic novel, Anne of Green Gables.

If you have never heard of the book, it is about a young, red-headed orphan girl named Anne Shirley-Cuthbert who is adopted by a brother and sister duo -- Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert -- during the late 1800s in Canada.

As she struggles to fit in with her small town, Anne remains a girl who is passionate, kind and an advocate for positive change.

Unfortunately, after three scrumptious seasons, Anne with an E was canceled late of last year. There was an uproar by fans, demanding for its renewal. The topic trended on Twitter, and many celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, voiced that they wanted the show to continue.

With dedication like that, it was curious to see what all the hype was about over one seemingly small show.

I recently finished my binge of Anne with an E on Netflix, and it all makes sense now. Let's just say that I have spent every waking moment since thinking about this phenomenal show.

There is a certain magic to it that makes you want to consume it all at once, but to also watch slowly so it lasts forever.

Those kinds of shows do not come around very often, especially ones that are as simple as Anne with an E.

But that is the thing about the show -- the real magic of it lies in its simplicity.

At its core, Anne with an E is just about a girl living in a small town going through normal teenage problems.

But, when you look closer, you see the beauty of its simplicity. Anne is just searching for a home and for a place in the world -- things that almost every person desires.

There are no outrageous plot twists or fancy CGI characters. It is just Anne and her connection to the world around her.

And even though the series takes place in the late 1800s, Anne with an E could not be more relevant to the present day.

Throughout its 27 episodes, Anne with an E has managed to seamlessly address a multitude of real issues like racism, sexism, sexual assault, grief, the mistreatment of Native Americans, LGBTQ+ rights, and so much more.

We need more shows that are not afraid to be bold and discuss hard matters that are still so prevalent in today's society while also being kid-friendly.

Children can watch the show and ask questions about the issues raised, in turn, learning about the reality of our world in a healthy way.

After all, media like films, television shows, and music are direct representations of our world, and they are what we look to in times of confusion and hardship.

Anne with an E is a show that does not take that fact lightly and is not afraid to be daring by defying the status quo.

Plus, the fact that the series manages to tackle difficult topics and remain full of light is a testament to its worth and impact.

Anne with an E is full of love stories, unyielding friendships, found families, and so many more dynamics that could make any heart burst with joy.

The central love story, and one that has taken the internet by storm, is the one between Anne and Gilbert Blythe.

They spent three seasons infatuated with one another, unbeknownst to them for most of it, of course, and there is a reason why everyone who watches the show is obsessed.

Anne and Gilbert's love is pure and presented in a way that is not toxic. They see each other as equals and challenge one another.

Given the way women were expected to be the perfect wife while husbands were allowed to follow their passions during that time period, Anne and Gilbert are quite inspiring.

Thankfully the last season ended with Anne and Gilbert finally realizing that the other had feelings for them and kissed.

And while the romance between Anne and Gilbert is a central part of the story, there are so many more vital pieces that make Anne with an E whole.

One of the best relationships on the show is the one between Anne and her parents -- Matthew and Marilla.

Matthew was positively smitten with Anne when she talked his ear off as he brought her to her new home -- Green Gables. Marilla, on the other hand, took a couple more episodes to see Anne as her own.

It was almost as if Anne was the piece that they did not know was missing. So, not only did Anne find a family, Matthew and Marilla completed there's.

The brotherly bond between Gilbert and Bash is also one of the highlights of the show.

It was an unconventional relationship to most, but neither of them doubted what they meant to one another, even when others were cruel.

It is truly amazing to see a healthy friendship between two men who share a deep love and respect for one another

There are so many relationships (Anne and Diana -- best bosom friends) I could mention to prove the ways in which Anne with an E is a great representation of the many forms of love, but then this would turn into a novel.

Another aspect of the show that they do exceptionally well is character development.

None of the main characters are inherently good or bad. They are allowed to make mistakes and learn from them without immediately being "canceled."

For example, Marilla was immediately disturbed by Anne's connection to the Native Americans. However, when Oqwatnuk asked for help to rescue her daughter, Ka'kwet, she came to her senses and realized they were not so different from her own family.

The characters can make mistakes, fail, love, yearn, and do all the things that make someone human. It is quite refreshing to see, and more television shows are more than welcome to adopt the same policy.

Anne with an E is a special show that is hard to find amongst the hundreds of other television series' in the works right now.

One could even say that it is a kindred spirit.

If this is it, if the show is destined to only have three seasons, that would be okay. They were three outstanding -- yet underrated -- seasons full of love, acceptance, and change.

However, it would be a disservice to the world to deprive us of more of the magic that is Anne with an E.

