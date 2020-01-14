YOU Renewed for Season 3 - When Will it Air?

Joe Goldberg's grip on Los Angeles will not be coming to an end any time soon.

Netflix has ordered a third season of the Penn Badgley-led thriller, but don't expected it to return this year.

The streamer has confirmed that YOU will be sitting all of 2020 out, before making its return with ten episodes to air sometime in 2021.

Netflix has yet to confirm when in 2021 the series will return, but we should have more clarity when filming gets underway.

The renewal comes just three weeks after YOU Season 2 debuted. The sophomore run was a hit all over again, with TV Fanatic's Blu enthralled by all the twists and turns. You can read her reviews here.

YOU launched in September 2018 on Lifetime in the U.S. While it was renewed for a second season ahead of its series debut, the cabler bailed on that second season.

YOU became a global success when it hit Netflix later that year, being watched by 40 million Netflix households within four weeks of its debut.

In addition to Badgley, Victoria Pedretti is also slated to return for the third chapter. YOU Season 2 wrapped with the revelation that the latest object of Joe's affection, Love, was a killer herself.

When Joe geared up to murder her because she didn't fit his fantasy of the perfect woman, Love dropped the bomb that she was pregnant with his child.

Joe and Love subsequently moved in together in suburban Los Angeles, but Joe found a new woman to stalk in his next-door neighbor.

Given the show's huge fanbase, theories ensued, and the most prominent one is that the next-door neighbor is Joe's mother. YOU Season 2 zeroed in on his fraught relationship with his mother, so it seemingly laid the groundwork for her arrival.

YOU is based on the Caroline Kepnes novels You and Hidden Bodies. A third novel is in the works, so it's possible the delay could be caused by the producers waiting on new material from the original scribe.

YOU has mostly followed the two novels, with the first season following the first novel, and the Los Angeles-set second season following the second book.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.