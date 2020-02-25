A Million Little Things Round Table: Are Eve and the Baby Safe Now?

It was some sweet parallels between Gary and Maggie's relationship and Danny and Elliott on A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 14.

The effects of Eddie's affair were front and center again with young Theo, and Rome and Regina went to great lengths to protect Eve.

Are you enjoying Gary and Maggie's drawn-out will they/won't they? Do you think they'll romantically reunite before the season ends?

Christine: I am enjoying it. I think these two need to figure out who they are as friends when the main thing connecting them isn’t cancer. I hope they take the slow road back together, but I do hope they become a couple again by the season finale.

Jack: I'm glad to see them taking it slow and beginning to rebuild a friendship. If and when they do get back together, I think it will be on a firmer foundation this time because of all the time they're putting into building something real.

Plus, this is so much more realistic than the insta-reconciliation that is all too common on TV.

I'm betting that they will get back together in the last seconds of the season finale. We need something to talk about all summer, after all.

Meaghan: I am so happy that they are going this route with them. They need this time apart as a couple to figure out if they really want to be together.

I wholeheartedly believe that once they do decide it is time, they are going to be back together for good. Also, I'm absolutely in love with their friendship interactions these past couple of weeks, so it is all a plus in my book.

Danny has loved and lost Elliot now that he's moving away. What was your reaction to Danny's sleepover arc?

Christine: I thought it was really sweet, and I loved that Uncle Gary was there for all of it. In the last year, Danny has had his first real crush, first breakup, and now Elliot is moving away.

It’s heartbreaking for him, but he and Elliot aren’t necessarily over. Between video chats and games they can still remain friends and see if fate brings them back together in the future.

Jack: I was sad for Danny, but I'm glad that he had this relationship with Elliot and that both Gary and Delilah were supportive.

Also, as much as it hurts that Elliot is moving away, I loved that he admitted how much Danny meant to him. That was a big step for him, and maybe their paths will cross again someday.

Meaghan: My heart broke for Danny. Your first heartbreak is never easy. Danny's story arc is one of the best parts of this show, and I know this will only make him stronger.

I definitely was tearing up a bit when Elliot gave Danny the coin from the first time they hung out. It was awful that they couldn't have a real goodbye because of Elliot's dad being right there.

What are your thoughts on Theo's reaction to Dakota and the Savilles' discussion about the affair?

Christine: I loved it! It’s exactly what viewers thought the first time we saw Eddie and Dakota together. Theo is still processing all of this, and as the reality of what his Dad did sinks in, he’s grown angry and disappointed with his father.

I also liked that Katherine decided to meet this head-on because she’s right. The problem isn’t Dakota, per se, it’s trusting Eddie.

Jack: I thought this was realistic. Theo is a kid, and he's trying to both understand how Eddie could have betrayed his mom in the first place and prevent it from happening again. I'm glad that Katherine talked to him about it and that she and Eddie discussed the trust issue that is underlying all of this.

I also think that it showed growth on Eddie's part that he would have been willing to get rid of Dakota, even though that wasn't a good solution. Hopefully, some of this will come up in therapy sessions as well.

Eddie: Hey T, that was really rude. I thought you were excited to work with Dakota. What changed?

Theo: I realized I don't like her.

Eddie: And why not?

Theo: I don't know. I just don't.

Eddie: But that doesn't mean you can't be nice. She's a friend.

Meaghan: The second that Dakota walked into the room, I knew that it was going to end up being a problem for Theo. Eddie has a very flirty way of interacting with people.

I completely trust him and know he won't risk screwing things up with his family again, but I can see where Theo would be worried.

He is still trying to come to terms with what he learned about his dad, and as a young kid, he doesn't necessarily understand it all. I think Katherine and Eddie did a great job addressing it with him.

Do you think Eve filing a restraining order against her ex will lead to more trouble?

Christine: Yes, but it’s necessary. He’s obviously hunting her down, and she needs to protect herself physically and legally. The restraining order could also come into play if he tries to stop Rome and Regina from adopting the baby.

Jack: I agree with Christine. Someone like Eve's ex isn't going to take kindly to being served with a restraining order, but she does need the protection. Of course, it's only a piece of paper unless the cops enforce it properly, but at least she has it.

Gina: I can't tell you how much I appreciate this Katherine. It's really cool your firm does so much pro bono work.

Katherine: They don't. But I wish they did.

Gina: Thank you.

Meaghan: The restraining order isn't going to do much to stop him, but at least it can help her make a good case against him when she eventually needs to in the future.

Are there any additional thoughts you have about the hour?

Christine: Maggie living her life six months at a time really resonated with me. That’s the way many people who have beaten cancer live, and it’s exhausting and frightening.

It was also good that Maggie decided to lean on someone other than Gary because these two need to figure out their relationship without cancer being in the center of it.

Jack: I was glad Maggie called Delilah instead of Gary too. Also, so Sophie is smoking weed now. Hopefully, Delilah handles it without overreacting. And I felt like I missed something because I couldn't recall ever hearing about this Jake before this episode.

Meaghan: I'm really worried that Eve is not going to give the baby to Regina and Rome. The way she reacted to the idea of finding out the sex of the baby and then how she said that the baby would be her ex's way of keeping her in his life.

It feels like she is only giving up the baby for adoption because of her ex, not because she doesn't want to be a mom. I don't think Regina and Rome would hold it against her if she does change her mind, but it will be a devastating blow for them.

What was your favorite scene, quote, or storyline?

Christine: I loved the look on Delilah’s face when she realized she had just okay’d Danny having a sleepover with the boy he likes. It was comical, but also made you wonder what the rules should be at that age for sleepovers when you are attracted to the same sex.

Jack: I loved Danny and Elliot's goodbye scene. I also liked all things Theo this week. Like I said above, I think this was a realistic arc, and it was good to see Katherine and Eddie trying their best to handle it together.

Meaghan: Danny and Elliot's goodbye. It was a touching end to a great story arc for Danny. Also, everything surrounding Gary distracting himself from thinking about Maggie's appointment.

