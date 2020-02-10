ABC Announces Fate of The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor will continue to solve medical mysteries for a fourth season.

ABC has confirmed that the Freddie Highmore-fronted medical drama has been renewed.

The series currently airs Mondays at 10/9c, and focuses on an autistic surgeon named Shaun Murphy, who tries to excel in his career and professional life.

He comes across various hurdles as he tries to navigate the pitfalls of practicing medicine as someone who struggles with social cues.

The Good Doctor Season 3 finds Shaun working his way through the third year of his residency, while also trying to keep his relationship with Dr. Carly Lever (Jasika Nicole) flourishing.

The cast of the series also includes Antonia Thomas (as Claire Browne), Nicholas Gonzalez (as Neil Melendez), Hill Harper (as Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (as Aaron Glassman), Christina Chang (as Audrey Lim), Fiona Gubelmann (as Morgan Reznick), Will Yun Lee (as Alex Park), and Paige Spara (as Lea Dilallo).

The Good Doctor Season 3 is showing considerable erosion in the ratings, averaging 5.7 million viewers and a 0.82 rating in Live+Same Day metrics.

This marks a decline of almost 27% in the demo year-to-year. Still, the series is ABC's third-highest-rated drama, behind only Grey's Anatomy and Station 19.

With Live+7 factored in, the numbers leap to 11 million viewers and a 1.8 rating in the demo. The series is a hit, but not all viewers watch it the night it airs.

“The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity,” ABC Entertainment prez Karey Burke said in a statement.

“David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.”

Added Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television, “We are incredibly thankful to ABC for all their continued support and to David Shore for bringing The Good Doctor to television at the exact right moment; the show’s complicated, surprising and emotional journey is the perfect prescription for right now.”

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.