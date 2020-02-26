American Horror Story Season 10 Cast Includes Macaulay Culkin, Kathy Bates, and MORE!

The tenth chapter of American Horror Story is coming later this year, and there are some big names attached.

Series creator Ryan Murphy on Wednesday announced the full cast list for the forthcoming season, which will bring back Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

This will mark Macaulay Culkin's first season with the series.

Other Season 10 cast members include Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock -- all AHS veterans.

Paulson recently confirmed her return to the hit series earlier this year after sitting the entirety of American Horror Story Season 9 out.

Peters was also expected to return, given that Paulson previously stated that she would only return if he did.

Notably missing from the cast is Emma Roberts, but the actress could return in a guest role, given that production is yet to get underway.

However, it's not uncommon for some of the show's most popular stars to sit out of some seasons. Kathy Bates sat out of American Horror Story: 1984.

While we don't know the theme of American Horror Story Season 10, Murphy dropped the following beach-set cast reveal on Instagram.

Are there any clues to take from it?

There were conflicting reports that American Horror Story would end after its tenth season, but FX ordered an additional three seasons earlier this year.

The show will be on the air until at least Season 13. The live ratings have declined in recent years, but the show is picking up the slack in digital viewing.

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” John Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement last month.

“We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years."

"AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

The series returns later this year.

