America's Got Talent: Sofia Vergara Confirmed as New Judge for Season 15 - Who's Returning?

Sofia Vergara is jumping from Modern Family to America's Got Talent.

Months after it was revealed that the popular actress attended a meeting with NBC brass, it has been officially confirmed that she is joining the veteran reality series for Season 15.

“I’m so happy to join my new family on AGT,” Vergara said in a statement.

“This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!”

Additionally, Heidi Klum is making a return to the regular series after taking last summer off. While Klum has taken time off the regular series, she did serve as a judge on the recent second season of AGT: Champions.

Both Vergara and Klum have been brought in to fill the void left by the exits of Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, who were let go after one season each.

An internal investigation into the treatment of Union was launched when the actress when she alleged that she was let go because of the "toxic culture" on the set of the series.

NBC and SAG-AFTRA both launched investigations into Union's complaints.

NBC Entertainment chief Paul Telegdy addressed reporters in January, explaining that "we'll put new practices in place, if that's what's necessary" to address the issues Union raised.

Vergara and Klum join returning hosts Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell, while Terry Crews is set to return as host.

"Sofia's infectious energy and sharp wit will blend perfectly with returning favorites Heidi, Simon, Howie, and Terry," Meredith Ahr, president of NBC Entertainment's alternative and reality group, said Thursday in a statement.

"As both a respected actress and successful entrepreneur, she embodies the American dream that is synonymous with AGT’s transformative stage."

Added Trish Kinane, president entertainment programming at AGT producer Fremantle: "As we head into our milestone 15th season, we are excited to welcome Sofia to the AGT family."

"We are also delighted at the return of the amazing Heidi Klum and look forward to a lot of fun as these dynamic, accomplished women join Simon, Howie and host Terry Crews to inspire contestants in a fun-filled and unpredictable series."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.