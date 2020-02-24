Atypical: Coming to an End!

Sam Gardner's journey is coming to an end.

Netflix has renewed Atypical for a fourth and final season, it has been announced.

The news was first revealed by Twitter account @TuSubtitulo.

The page has broken several news stories well ahead of TV news websites in the past, including the Santa Clarita Diet cancellation, as well as the recent wave of CW renewals.

The account even teases that the premiere date for the final batch of episodes will be Thursday, December 31, coming just over a year after the debut of Atypical Season 3.

The third season found Sam leaving high school behind and going to college.

The new setting introduced the teenager to a new wave of struggles as he tried to get acclimated with a new environment, as well as all the new faces.

College also brings some new characters into the mix. Sara Gilbert (The Conners) played Sam's new ethics professor, while Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) played his art professor.

Keir Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Amy Okuda, and Michael Rapaport star in the series.

The renewal for a fourth and final season is a good one.

Netflix typically makes renewal or cancellation decisions around four weeks after a show's debut, and given that Season 3 launched on November 1, many fans worried the show was over.

The streamer also hasn't been big on giving shows conclusions, with The OA, Spinning Out, One Day at a Time, Chambers, and No Good Nick springing to mind of late.

Atypical has been a hit with critics since its inception -- currently averaging an 87% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The core cast is expected to return for the final season, which will bring the storylines to a natural conclusion.

What are your thoughts on the final season announcement? Did you enjoy the third series?

Hit the comments.

Atypical Seasons 1 to 3 is streaming globally on Netflix.

UPDATE: Netflix has confirmed the news.

“I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a Season 4 of Atypical,” said series creatorRobia Rashid said in a statement. “And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story.

“Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show,” Rashia continued. “Thank you for being so open to Sam’s voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family."

"It’s my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.”

🔥🎬[PRIMICIA]🔥🎬 Teaser de la cuarta y ÚLTIMA temporada de #Atypical. pic.twitter.com/3MGdtiIXHm — TuSubtitulo (@TSubtitulo) February 24, 2020

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.