Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 5 Review: Debbie

After a mediocre sixth season, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has come back with a vengeance.

The stakes were high on Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 5, yet despite the severity of the situation, viewers can't help but laugh.

Not many shows can pull off such a complicated combination within twenty-two minutes, but the NBC comedy makes it look effortless.

Not that we ever knew her well, but Debbie turned out to be drastically different from what we originally thought.

When we were first introduced to her on Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 1, it seemed unlikely that she would be a significant character.

I was surprised that she stuck around past the season premiere.

However, her short arc in the show ended up being a fun one, and her personality brought something unique to the precinct.

Debbie had a quirky and pure personality, so it seemed likely that her motives for stealing the coke and guns weren't purely malicious. Jake picked up on the same thing, but Rosa didn't want to cut Debbie any slack for breaking the law.

Debbie did mention in the past that she joined the force to find her twin sister's murderer, and it would've been plausible if that had something to do with her actions.

The story about her father stirred up some sympathy, but it quickly went away when she admitted her brother ended up paying for his life-saving surgery.

Jake: So, he threatened you? That's why you went dirty?

It left us feeling confused. Debbie's motivation was all over the place, and she became an even more sporadic character than Adrian Pimento.

Then again, she was snorting cocaine for the majority of the episode.

Rosa's speech to Debbie was heartfelt, and it came from a very personal place. Considering that the show has been going on for seven years now, we've long since realized that Rosa isn't as tough as she looks.

Rosa: I spent years telling myself that their tough love made me stronger, but you know what I really wish they'd done?

Debbie: What?

Rosa: Been nice to me. I wish they would've told me that I made a mistake, but they still loved me. And they would help me try to figure it out. It would've saved me a lot of pain. Debbie, you have made some really bad choices today.

Margaret: Really bad.

Jake: Not now, Debbie's mom.

Her desire to help Debbie wasn't something that came as a surprise, but it was a great moment nonetheless.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has a habit of faking the audience out, so I was surprised that Debbie listened to Rosa instead of using the new information to taunt her.

The problem could have been solved much earlier if Jake would have gone all out with Debbie.

Debbie was desperate for his affection, and Jake could have used that to his advantage much more if he put in the effort.

Jake could have stolen the gun from Debbie mid-kiss, rather than leaning in and dodging away. It would have been a real distraction and a way to catch her in a vulnerable position.

Of course, Jake would never kiss anyone other than his wife, even during a life or death situation. While we'd rather have Jake alive, we have to appreciate his dedication to Amy.

Jake and Amy are one of the best TV couples that have ever been created. Find yourself a person who wouldn't cheat on you, even to save their own life.

Amy and Holt have come a long way since the beginning of the series.

Now that Amy doesn't feel the constant need to please him, their relationship has taken a much more lively turn.

Rather than kissing up to him by using their shared interests, they have comedic competitions that can't be beaten.

Amy: It's my guide finger. It got paper burn.

The best part about their dynamic is that both of their skill skets are so odd, that it's incredible that these two people share them.

They're complete opposites in the ways they express themselves, yet they're both the same on the inside.

As long as the series gives us more of this duo during Brooklyn Nine-Nine in Season 7, there's no doubt that the comedy will be top-notch.

Overall, "Debbie" was an incredible addition to the series.

So far, the seventh season has been proof that the show will never run out of ways to make their viewers laugh.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 may have a lost a bit of their magic after Gina Linetti left, but they seem to be finding their footing and getting right back on track.

Stray Thoughts:

It's been a long five episodes, and we're ready for Raymond Holt to be captain, again. Make it happen, Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

If Gina Linetti was still around, she would have swooped in and saved the day long before Debbie got Jake and Rosa to that mention. She would have figured out what kind of person Debbie was the moment she first appeared in the show. It's hard not to miss her.

Was anyone else's heart beating out of their chest when Debbie was waving around two machine guns? Jake and Rosa's ability to remain collected is unmatched.

Terry and Boyle's roles in this episode felt rather irrelevant. I had to take a minute to remember if they were even in it at all.

It wasn't mentioned, but how are Jake and Amy doing on the baby front? Because we are ready for the series to bless us with a Peraltiago child.

