Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 13 Review: Breaking the Cycle

Secrets, secrets are no fun, unless you're telling everyone.

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 13, the Charmed Ones learn hidden secrets about their idenities, their past, and each other.

There were so many secrets revealed by Maggie, Mel, and Macy that it was hard to keep track and emotionally process each one.

After watching, however, I was left with more questions than answers.

The sisters were shocked to find out they are not the first Charmed Ones to exist. In fact, it appears they are just one of many former Charmed Ones.

Now that the Elders are officially gone, the Charmed Ones should be free to do whatever they please.

Just as before. We're not the first Charmed Ones. Macy Permalink: Just as before. We're not the first Charmed Ones.

Permalink: Just as before. We're not the first Charmed Ones.

Instead, they are still bound by all of the rules, spells, and processes the Elders left in place.

Macy was the only one who was nervous about the unsettling revelation that the Power of Three may lead to one of their deaths.

It's probably because Macy is the one who admittedly has had the hardest time being a part of the trio.

Maggie and Mel seemed almost unaffected by Macy's admission that sometimes she feels like a third wheel and doesn't want to be a part of the group.

While I love that the writers are continuing to push the creative boundaries and separate the new series from the OG Charmed series, the revelation that there have been many Charmed Ones in the past was slightly disappointing.

Part of what makes the Charmed Ones so special is that they are unique. Up until this point, it seemed like the sisters were the fulfillment of a prophecy.

Now, it kind of feels like they're just another coven of witches. I just knew we were going to see the names "Piper, Phoeobe, and Prue (wrriten in red) in the book!

The new young witch Kelsey seemed like she was just as powerful, if not more, than any of the sisters. She froze an entire city by herself.

Who gets to decide who becomes a Charmed One? Is there any real criteria besides being one of three sisters?

It's not certain where the new secret magical chamber the sisters discovered containing the source of power came from, why it was created, or who created it.

It is also unclear who the antagonist of the series is. First, it was Jimmy, and then Abigael. Now, according to Jimmy, it appears the real threat is still to come.

I'm used to being alone, going it alone. And I'm trying with the sisterly stuff. But honestly, sometimes I feel like the third wheel. Macy Permalink: I'm used to being alone, going it alone. And I'm trying with the sisterly stuff. But...

Permalink: I'm used to being alone, going it alone. And I'm trying with the sisterly stuff. But...

Thankfully, Macy finally has her powers back, so the Charmed Ones will be prepared to fight anything that comes their way with the Power of Three.

The sisters were also told by their guide that they must learn who they are apart before they can truly come back together. I'm curious to know what that means, and how it will play out.

I assumed Macy would wait to get her powers back until she spent time with herself searching for her own identity.

While Maggie and Mel are confident their sisterhood will be able to sustain them, their past actions have not shown that they have the ability, to be honest with themselves or with one another.

Maggie was much less angry than I expected she would be when she found out both Macy and Mel had lied to her.

Maggie quickly forgot about the fact that Parker is still alive. After being in turmoil for months, I'm shocked she didn't ask for more details.

Jordan's character has also mysteriously been left out of the storyline over the past few weeks.

Nevertheless, I was pleased that this episode did not center around the sister's romance drama.

Maggie, you don't have to feel guilty about Parker being dead. He's alive. Macy Permalink: Maggie, you don't have to feel guilty about Parker being dead. He's alive.

Permalink: Maggie, you don't have to feel guilty about Parker being dead. He's alive.

While the Charmed Ones were busy keeping secrets from themselves and one another, Harry was busy keeping secrets from them.

The sisters are going to be furious with Harry when they find out he asked Abigael to kill him.

Jimmy and Harry's storyline was by far the most intriguing this episode.

I fully expect Jimmy and Harry to reunite and become one again before the end of the season.

Jimmy alluded that there is a great evil force coming that will require whitelighters, darklighters, witches, and demons to fight on the same side.

If that's true, the Charmed Ones need to figure out how to work together as a unit again quickly.

Surprisingly, I grow more fond of Abigael every episode.

While she is still rough around the edges, I have a soft spot for her the brokenness she probably feels from being rejected by her father.

Sometimes survival instincts kick in. Show us what we're really capable of. For better or for worse. Abigael Permalink: Sometimes survival instincts kick in. Show us what we're really capable of. For better or for...

Permalink: Sometimes survival instincts kick in. Show us what we're really capable of. For better or for...

Abigael was right to call Harry out for judging her decision to kill the men who tried to take Kelsey.

He asked Abigael to come with him, and then scolded her for helping him.

As a woman, I resent the fact that Harry continues to rely on Abigael knowing that she has feelings for him.

Harry's insensitivity to Abigael's feelings is annoying

Lucky for Harry, I loved the teaching moment he had with the young witch Kelsey. At the end of the day, Harry really does just want to help people.

Macy, Maggie, Mel, and Harry will all have to get better at telling the truth if they hope to survive what's to come.

I maybe half-demon, but I am not a monster Abigael Permalink: I maybe half-demon, but I am not a monster

Permalink: I maybe half-demon, but I am not a monster

I can honestly say that I have no idea what to expect next week, but I'm glad the Power of Three is finally back in action!

As always I want to know what you thought about this week's episode!

Will Maggie give Parker a second chance now that she knows he's alive?

Who or what is the new source of evil?

If you missed this week's episode, you can always watch Charmed (2018) online!

Charmed airs Fridays on the CW!

Kiara Imani is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.