Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med Among NBC Renewals

It's a good day to be a fan of the One Chicago franchise and Law & Order: SVU.

Dick Wolf has inked a new five-year overall deal that will keep him with NBC Universal.

As part of the landmark deal, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med, and Law & Order: SVU have all scored renewals at NBC.

These renewals are for three seasons each, keeping all four series on the air until at least 2024.

Wolf has called Universal Television his home for 36 years, so it was widely expected that he would continue to do so with a new deal.

"I’m gratified and excited that Universal will remain our home for five more years,” Wolf said of the deal to the outlet.

“This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the L&O and Chicago brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series."

"We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks."

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, in a statement.

“We are delighted, excited and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

Chicago Fire Season 8 is currently averaging 7.9 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the demo, and the numbers swell double digits when streaming and DVR data is factored in.

Chicago Med Season 5 is averaging 8.1 million viewers and a 1.2 rating, and also benefits from big gains in delayed viewing.

Chicago PD Season 7 is currently averaging 6.9 million viewers and a 1.1 rating. The positive news for all three series that comprise the OneChicago universe is that they are steady vs. their year ago ratings.

In today's TV climate, that's unheard of, especially with the rise of streaming. Broadcast and cable ratings have been slipping for years.

NBC's decision to air all three on Wednesday nights is clealy paying off.

As for Law & Order: SVU, it is currently averaging 3.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo on Thursdays.

While it is down over 20 percent year-to-year, it is still a solid performer in streaming and on the DVR front.

NBC recently gave the three season treatment to New Amsterdam, so it's clear the Peacock network is doubling down on the content people love.

The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and This Is Us have also been renewed.

