Chicago PD Fans Blast Controversial Kim Burgess Plot

Fans of NBC's Chicago P.D. are not impressed with the latest twist involving fan-favorite character Kim Burgess.

On Chicago P.D. Season 7 Episode 13, Burgess was assigned to desk duty following her pregnancy.

This was a measure to make sure she and her baby were safe, but a 911 found Burgess getting too involved in the investigation into a sex trafficking ring.

Burgess used an opportunity to save the girl at the other end of the phone when she knew that backup would not arrive in time.

In a brutal bunch of scenes, Burgess went head-to-head with the culprit. It was difficult to watch, primarily because many knew where it was headed.

By the end of the ordeal, viewers learned that Burgess had lost her child, and fans were left reeling.

As expected, they took to social media to voice their frustrations on the matter.

"If baby burzek is gone, no plz I can’t imagine how adam and Kim will be feeling and what if they grow to resent each other and how will they get over this loss?" said one fan via Twitter.

"I’m rocking back and forth. The baby. The baby. Ruzek will be crushed. Burgess will be crushed. The baby. The baby. THE BABY. #ChicagoPD," said another fan.

Some fans were mad about the way the plot played out.

"Why make her pregnant to just lose the baby?"

"I don't wanna sound insensitive, but what was the point of making Kim pregnant if she was just gonna lose it?" another fan wondered.

Added another, "I figured #ChicagoPD wouldn't allow a cop to actually carry out a pregnancy, so I'm not surprised at all at tonight's episode. So predictable and disappointing."

Additionally, some viewers felt that there should have been warnings put in place ahead of the scenes airing.

"Yo. This shit needs a f**king trigger warning. #ChicagoPD."

What are your thoughts on the way the storyline was handled?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Chicago PD airs Wednesdays on NBC at 10/9c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.