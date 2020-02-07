Chris Wood to Star in ABC's Thirtysomething Sequel

Chris Wood is leaving the supernatural world behind for his next TV role.

The beloved actor is to lead the cast of ABC's Thirtysomething(else), the sequel to Thirtysomething.

He is set to play the son of Hope and Michael, which will find new actors playing 30-something year-old children of the original cast.

Returning original cast members include Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston), and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston).

Here is the official logline:

Apparently, raising children -- even grown children -- never ends, but who could have known how hard it would be for them to raise their parents?

Reboot of the 1987-91 series 'Thirtysomething,' with emphasis on the original cast's children -- the new generation of thirtysomethings.

The original series aired fro 1987-1991 and lasted four seasons. It was an award-winning series that won 13 Emmys and two Golden Globe Awards.

The series was canceled as ratings took a hit in the fourth season, while the creators were moving on to other projects.

Wood is best known for his role as Kai Parker on The Vampire Diaries, with the actor recently reprising the role on Legacies as a special guest star.

He also appeared as a series regular on The CW's Containment, as well as Supergirl.

However, his first CW role was on The Carrie Diaries as Adam Weaver.

Thirtysomething(else) joins a development slate at ABC that includes The Big Sky, The Brides, Rebel, Harlem's Kitchen, My Village, Prospect, and Work Wife.

ABC will film a traditional pilot before making a decision on whether the project should become a full-fledged series.

Casting is underway to round out the rest of the cast, and we'll keep you up to speed on that front.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.