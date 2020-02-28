Courteney Cox Teases Friends Reunion: It Will be Fantastic!

The Friends reunion is officially happening and Courteney Cox is just as excited for the HBO Max special as fans.

The actress, who played Monica Gellar for the comedy's entire 10 season run, opened up about reuniting with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer for the upcoming HBO Max special.

"So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited," she said to Kevin Nealon for his webseries, Hiking with Kevin, in a clip shared by E! on Wednesday.

"We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great. But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It's gonna be fantastic."

Cox went on to tell Nealon that her ideal Friends reunion had already happened, and it was the cast getting together for dinner and hanging out.

"The ideal for me -- and we just actually recently did this, and it took forever. I don't know how many years it was, maybe 15 years -- and we finally all got together and had dinner," Cox shared.

"And when we get together, which is never, it only happened...it just doesn't happen very often, like twice since we ended the show, it's just the most fun. We laugh so hard."

The unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the Emmy®-winning series, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max in May.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV last week when the special was ordered.

“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation."

"It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.