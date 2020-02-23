Dare Me Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Containment

Things are finally starting to get a little interesting.

Dare Me Season 1 Episode 8 picks up right where we left off, with Addy wading around Will’s dead body and Colette talking in circles.

It was a surreal scene honestly, as each woman had a viscerally different reaction to the scene around them.

Colette had a relationship with Will, a pretty intense one, yet she seemed so far removed from what was actually in front of her.

And to be fair, people handle shock differently. But boy did Colette act like someone who had something to hide.

Her version of events was plausible, but her actions post finding the body were rather suspicious.

For starters, why did she call Addy? She can spin this idea of wanting a friend there for support, but it still doesn’t make a bit of sense. If you come upon your former lover deceased, you’re not going to call someone else you supposedly care about to the scene and now involve them.

The fact that Addy doesn’t push back more when she questions Colette just shows how much power Colette has over her.

And why was Colette wiping the whole house down if she just arrived there and found Will dead? Again, her actions weren’t matching up with what she said happened.

I understand Colette feels as if her whole world would collapse if her relationship to Will was revealed, but it’s beyond that at this point. A man is dead, and here she is much more concerned with the issues it could cause her.

That’s the tell-tale sign of a guilty person.

Addy’s naivety was on full display during this episode, but it’s easy to forget that she’s still a child. She’s a child that’s formed a relationship with an adult who’s repeatedly put her in horrible positions and masked it under this guise of friendship.

You can see the wheels in Addy’s head turning at certain points, and you want her to have that breakthrough moment when everything clicks, but it never comes.

Colette talks her way out of Addy’s suspicions and makes Addy feel needed when she has her first breakdown over the realness of the situation.

The breakdown may have been real, but it served as another form of manipulation wherein Colette was perceived as in need of comfort, and Addy was the only one who could give it to her.

They dynamics of their connection have been messy from the start, but they’re coming into focus much more now that Colette’s world is starting fall apart.

In the year 2020, there are cameras everywhere. We know there was one in the back of the building, and you have to assume there could be one in the front that would clearly show Addy walking into the building.

It sounds like a wild theory when you say it out loud, but is it crazy to think that Colette is trying to set Addy up?

Addy: Coach, why did you call me?

Let’s think about this. Colette called her there for a reason, and maybe that reason was just to place Addy at the scene of the crime.

It would be diabolical and evil, but with her back against the wall, I wouldn’t expect Colette to act any other way.

With Colette and Addy off playing in the rain and pretending like they hadn’t just seen a dead man and refused to call the authorities, there’s Beth, who at this point is on the outside looking in.

Beth has gone from insufferable, whiny caricature, to a much more well-rounded character. And all it took was a showcase of her vulnerabilities and allowing us a chance to see what was behind the chilly façade.

I’m not sure everyone is firmly Team Beth or anything, but her motivations make much more sense now.

Everyone in her life leaves her, and with Addy, on the surface, it feels like she’s doing the same thing. But it’s deeper than that.

Addy is being pulled away, and Beth doesn’t seem prepared to let that happen.

Beth: Should have been wearing your hamsa.

Addy: What?

Beth is awfully smart, and now that Will’s death has been made public, there’s no way she doesn’t get suspicious of Colette. And even Addy.

Beth has never trusted Colette, and while it may have seemed like it was based in jealousy, and it was partly, it was also seeped in truth. She knew Colette was bad news, but she’s never really been able to prove it.

Hopefully, Beth’s creeping outside of Colette’s house was foreshadowing her new role as a freelance detective.

I’d trust Beth to get to the truth faster than anyone else.

Odds and Ends

Bert is awful, but he sneaks up every episode with a ridiculous moment that you can’t help but laugh at. His mid-day cafeteria party that no one asked for was peak Bert.

Even though the scene looks like a suicide, we’re all smart enough to realize that’s probably not what happened. And you have to assume Kurtz will get called in, seeing as how he and Will just had a pretty nasty argument not too long ago.

Beth and Addy shared a sweet, chaste kiss in the rain once that didn’t seem to lead to anything romantic between the two, but never left their memories. Considering how close they once were, the deterioration of their relationship is quite sad.

With only two episodes left this season, here’s hoping we get some answers because there is A LOT of things we still don’t know.

Are you guys feeling more sympathetic towards Beth?

Do you believe Colette’s version of events?

Do you think Colette is setting Addy up?

Things are starting to heat up, and I’m curious to hear you guys theories about what’s to come. Leave your comments down below, and remmeber you can watch Dare Me online via TV Fanatic anytime!

