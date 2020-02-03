Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 2-3-20: Love is In the Air

Soap viewers traditionally tune in for "love in the afternoon," but romance has been sorely lacking on Days of Our Lives.

That's about to change.

On Days of Our Lives during the week of 2-3-20, Cupid's arrow hits three couples, and they finally give in to their feelings for each other.

The spoiler video depicts not one, but three couples ending the angst and expressing their love for each other.

Perhaps the most anticipated of these is Sarah and Xander, who hundreds of online fans have given the squish name "Xarah." They're first up, with Sarah telling Xander she is in love with him.

Next, Eric tells Nicole he forgives her and touches her cheek.

And finally, Brady tells Kristen he thinks she deserves another chance.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Days of Our Lives is ramping up the romance, but that's far from the only thing happening during the week of 2-03-20.

Which Couple Are You Most Excited About?

NBC has also released ten official spoiler photos. Check them out below and let us know which is your favorite.

Gina consoles John over Marlena's death.

Hopefully, this is one storyline that will result in a broken heart.

Gina, like Diana Coville before her, thinks that all she has to do to win John is eliminate Marlena and comfort him over his true love's death.

This isn't likely to work, especially since Marlena isn't dead. As usual, John and Marlena will find their way back to each other.

The only question is how long it will be before Gina is left out in the cold and arrested for her various crimes.



Chad and Abigail have many questions after discovering the portrait of Stevano.

Viewers had a question too on the Days of Our Lives Round Table: what the heck was that portrait doing in the gatehouse in the first place?

But since that's where it ended up, now Chad and Abby are going to try to figure out what it means.

Maybe they'll put the pieces together and join Shawn and Rafe in helping get John and Marlena out of danger.



Eric and Nicole reconcile.

That was fast.

Eric returned to town with a new attitude, only to find Nicole had supposedly hooked up with Brady.

He seemed set to move on with fallback choice Sarah, while Nicole and Brady argued over whether to undo their deception.

But now Eric will quickly reconcile with Nicole just in time for Valentine's Day, and it looks like he's going to forgive Nicole even though he treated her way worse than she treated him.



Brady and Kristen share a kiss.

Raise your hand if you didn't see this one coming.

As soon as Brady is free to be with Kristen, who he supposedly wants nothing to do with, he kisses her.

And from the spoiler video, it's not just a kiss...he wants a future with her. Let us know if you're happy about this development.



Are you happy that Bristen are reuniting?

Sarah and Xander have a romantic evening.

While it may seem like this is another big rush to the bedroom, at least angst has built up for these two.

Xander and Sarah are one of the more popular pairings.

They've overcome Sarah's anger at Xander for claiming to be the father of her baby without discussing it with her, Eric's refusal to allow Xander anywhere near the baby once the truth came out, and Xander's status as a Kiriakis villain and the black sheep of that family.

Now they finally get to be together. But since nobody stays happy on soaps for long, Xander's involvement in the baby switch and coverup of who killed Adrienne in that fatal crash is bound to come out soon.



JJ and Lani make moves to thwart Gabi's hold over Julie.

Translation: JJ and Lani have another argument in which Lani insists they should do nothing at all and let Gabi continue to have the power she doesn't deserve.

If she doesn't want to go to the cops, how about someone tells Julie or Doug about the danger Julie is in?

Hopefully, we'll have some real movement in this story soon.

Let's hope it doesn't end with Lani and JJ reuniting. That's one couple we don't need to see.

Ciara hits upon a new theory regarding Jordan's killer.

Glad to see Ciara has her priorities straight.

Now that she's done her good deed and told Will he's not guilty of vehicular homicide, she can get back to focusing 100 percent on Ben's plight.

Has anyone told her that her brother Shawn is in town or that her mother has been taken over by Princess Gina?

And what could her new theory be? Many fans speculate that Evan is baby David's father and the real killer, but how would Ciara figure that out?



Clyde pushes Ben to escape from prison with him.

Nothing says innocence like breaking out of jail. But since Ben is on death row and his execution has been fast-tracked, he might not have a choice.

Clyde isn't trustworthy, though. Sure, he wants his son to survive, but he also wants Ben to owe his life to him.

And what does Clyde really want, anyway? Last time he broke out, he wreaked havoc with a bunch of random kidnappings with some inept help from two villains who should have known better.

What's his plan this time?



Stevano reveals his true identity to Marlena.

The question is whether that's really Marlena. Widespread fan speculation is that Marlena and Hattie switched places at some point.

Also, what's the point of Stevano making this move?

If that really is Marlena, learning that Steve is Stefano should make her question everything, including whether John is really dead, and become determined to escape.

The original Stefano was smarter than this. What gives?



Will helps Clyde and Ben with their escape plan.

Here's a better idea: Will tells Justin the truth about Adrienne's accident so he can get out of jail himself and use his investigative skills to find out who killed Jordan before it's too late.

That's too logical, though.

Instead, Will is risking getting in even more trouble by helping two other prisoners escape.

He and Ben have become loyal friends, but still. There has to be a better way to save Ben than this.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics.

Hit that blue SHOW COMMENT button and share your theories, ideas, and what excites you about Days of Our Lives during the week of 2-03-20.

Days of Our Lives continues to air on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.