DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 5 Review: Mortal Khanbat

Like all other Arrowverse shows, Crisis is making things quite difficult for our heroes.

Secrets were exposed on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 5 as we learned more about Charlie's past, a surprising relationship between two Legends, and how Crisis will change everything going forward.

But all of these secrets were tied to Charlie, making her the star of the hour.

One of the great aspects of DC's Legends of Tomorrow is that no main character seems to be left behind -- they all get a great story sooner or later.

Charlie, after being introduced on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4, is finally getting her time to shine.

As it turns out, Charlie is one of the Fates made famous by Greek mythology, making the inner mythology nerd in me scream.

Charlie: I'm just gonna come out with it. I am a Fate.

Nate: One of the three old Greek ladies?

Charlie: That's offensive, but correct.

Ava: Which one are you?

Charlie: Clotho, the Spinner.

Zari: I'm super confused, but what do you spin?

Charlie: Look, I don't spin anything anymore, but I used to spin people's futures. Permalink: Look, I don't spin anything anymore, but I used to spin people's futures.

Permalink: Look, I don't spin anything anymore, but I used to spin people's futures.

She is Clotho -- the Spinner -- and the Loom of Fate mentioned on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4 is what she used to predict people's futures.

And since she thought controlling the Loom contained more power than any one person should have, she spread pieces of it across the multiverse, angering her two sisters.

Unfortunately for Charlie and the rest of the Legends, Crisis destroyed the multiverse, bringing back the Loom. Fortunately for us, Charlie now gets an interesting storyline that seems like a promising way to move the overarching story of DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 forward.

The writers have a plan for this season, and the reveal about Charlie made that obvious.

Astra has sent the Encores -- which has made for delightfully fun villains of the week -- to mess with John Constantine and the Legends, and Constantine wants to save Astra by finding the Loom of Fate and changing her destiny.

And since Charlie's sisters are hunting her, the search for the Loom will be quite difficult as there will be another villain to deal with.

Every separate character journey is connecting, and every episode is important in moving the story forward, making for one cohesive season story arc. But that begs the question, what was Sara doing in Star City?

By knowing that Caity Lotz directed the Hong Kong action themed hour, Sara's absence was to be expected. But that doesn't mean that there will be no explanation for it.

Sara went to Star City for a reason, and it will likely be explained in the near future.

What is with all these damn scooters? They're a menace! Sara Permalink: What is with all these damn scooters? They're a menace!

Permalink: What is with all these damn scooters? They're a menace!

Maybe it had something to do with the possible Green Arrow & the Canaries series, but my bets are on it having to do with their Encore problem. Or maybe a new development that also ties in with the existing story?

Either way, it will be nice to have Sara back with the Legends.

Ava, after a few stumbles, has been a good captain in Sara's time away, but we all know that Sara is meant to be the captain of the Waverider, and rightfully so.

Charlie's relationship with Behrad was a surprise, since they haven't really shared a scene together yet.

But it was obvious that there was tension between the two Legends when they ran into each other on the Waverider.

Charlie and Behrad obviously have feelings for one another, but it's the classic case of one person not wanting to get too close to another person, even though Charlie failed at that when they slept together.

Nate: B, chin up! You are a catch. If there was a female version of you, I would be all over her. Fact!

Behrad: Like my sister?

Nate: Absolutely. Permalink: Like my sister?

Permalink: Like my sister?

It will be interesting to see their relationship progress as the season continues because they have showed us they have the potential to have great chemistry.

Overall, it's an unexpected pairing, but not unwelcome. We will have to see where it goes.

Genghis Khan was the Encore that Ava's new invention, the Prognosticator, detected, but how was the software any different than Gideon identifying a disturbance in the timeline?

Anyway, the Legends traveled to Hong Kong in the '90s to take down Khan, prompting many epic slow motion fight scenes and more blood than we usually get to see on DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Ava: Does Marie Kondo rest just because she built an empire?

Zari: No.

Ava: No, no. She tidies up and that is exactly what we're going to continue to do. We are going to tidy up the timeline. Permalink: No, no. She tidies up.

Permalink: No, no. She tidies up.

Once again, the show has leaned into genre stereotypes and made the best of them, resulting in jokes that we should be rolling our eyes yet, but instead we are laughing till we cry.

Plus, we also saw Genghis Khan and members of the Triad storming the streets on motorized scooters, a sight that I never knew I wanted to see until it happened.

Constantine dealt with his mortality as Astra enacted her revenge by speeding up his time of death.

Pulling from the comics, Constantine is destined to die of lung cancer, which is not surpising given his unhealthy habits.

He acted like a jerk as he, Gary, and Ray tried to find a cure, but he finally came around after a talk with his cane and enjoyed the time he had left with two friends.

If you lose your hair I'm shaving my head in solidarity. Gary Permalink: If you lose your hair I'm shaving my head in solidarity.

Permalink: If you lose your hair I'm shaving my head in solidarity.

It was a touching scene as the three of them had dinner together for what was seemingly the last time, until he surprisingly poisoned himself and met with Astra in purgatory.

He was able to convince her to save his soul in a way that only John Constantine can, by promising a resurrection and a rewritten life.

Will Astra get her happily ever after with her mom? It seems like a long shot, but most things are on DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

What did you think DC's Legends of Tomorrow Fanatics?

How much are you loving Zari being a part of the team?

Are you excited about Ray's possible proposal to Nora? Or are you sad because that means the end of their time on the show is near?

And what do you think about Charlie being a Fate?

Let me know in the comments and do not forget that you can watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here on TV Fanatic!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Mortal Khanbat Review Editor Rating: 4.4 / 5.0 4.4 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 2 Votes) 4.4 / 5.0

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.