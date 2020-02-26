Dustin Diamond Claims You Can't Do a Proper Saved by the Bell Revival Without Screech - WATCH

Dustin Diamond is the latest Saved by the Bell cast member to speak out on not being approached to appear in the upcoming revival.

The actor, who played Samuel "Screech" Powers on the original series, told TMZ that nobody has reached out to him about appearing in the Peacock series.

“Out of all the cast members, I was in… the most [episodes], and that’s not the case anymore if I’m not in the new one,” Diamond said.

“And how do you have Saved by the Bell without Screech, right? … We should all be a part of this.”

Diamond even offered up a pitch of what Screech would be up to in the new series:

“Screech should be dealing with parenthood and dealing with his kids, and finding out that… maybe he wasn’t a barrel full of roses to deal with growing up.”

While the Saved by the Bell revival will focus on a new group of students, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are on board as A.C. Slater and Jessie.

They will be series regulars, while Mark-Paul Gosselaar is set to appear in three episodes. Tiffani Thiessen is also expected back as Kelly, but there's no word on how many episodes she will be in.

Diamond is probably not on the best of terms with his former castmates. In 2009, he released a tell-all titled Behind the Bell, which claimed his co-stars were hooking up and using drugs on the set of the series.

That was followed by Lifetime's 2014 movie The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story, which was inspired by the tell-all.

Diamond went on to appear on Dr. Oz, and offered an apology to his former cast mates, claiming that a ghostwriter was the person who wrote the book.

Additionally, Diamond released a sex tape in 2006 titled, "Screeched: Saved by the Smell?"

The actor has also been in trouble with the law. He was sentenced to four months in prison for stabbing a man in a Wisconsin bar.

He served three months and was released on probation, but that was not enough to keep him on the straight and narrow. He was later found to be in violation of his parole and was sent back to jail for two days.

Lark Voorhies, who was also a series regular on the original series, recently opened up about not being asked back.

