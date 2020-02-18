Elite Season 3 Teaser Reveals Premiere Date

Elite Season 3 is coming very soon.

Netflix announced Tuesday that the highly anticipated third chapter of the teen drama will launch globally Friday, March 13.

The streamer also dropped a teaser confirming the returning cast members Itzan Escamilla as Samuel García Domínguez, Miguel Bernardeau as Guzmán Nunier Osuna, Álvaro Rico as Polo Benavent, Arón Piper as Ander Muñoz, Mina El Hammani as Nadia Shanaa, Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa, Ester Expósito as Carla Rosón Caleruega, Danna Paola as Lucrecia "Lu" Montesinos Hendrich, Jorge López as Valerio Montesinos, Claudia Salas as Rebeka "Rebe" de Bormujo Ávalos, and Georgina Amorós as Cayetana Grajera Pando.

Two new actors include Sergio Momo as Yeray Leïti Sène as Malick for the third season cast. Miguel Herrán is not expected back as Christian Varela Expósito. The same goes for Jaime Lorente, who played Fernando "Nano" García Domínguez.

Both Christian and Nano's storylines naturally concluded during Elite Season 2, and there's a good chance all of the current cast members will not be back for seasons 4 and 5.

According to an unconfirmed report, Elite Season 4 will be a soft reboot that will focus on a brand new cast and mystery. It's unclear whether that mystery will be set at the same school or if we'll be moving to a new location.

It makes sense to refresh the cast every few years, especially with a show set in high school. There are only so many mysteries you can make believable with the same bunch of characters.

Skins UK famously swapped out the cast every two seasons, and given the success of Elite so far, it might be a good way to keep fans enthralled for longer.

Elite Season 3 is a treat for fans of the series given that Netflix typically waits around 12 months between seasons of shows. However, this season is coming months after Season 2.

Watch the Season 3 trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on the rumor about a whole new cast.

the kids are coming 13.03.2020 pic.twitter.com/tb0lB8E4e0 — EliteNetflix (@EliteNetflix) February 18, 2020

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.