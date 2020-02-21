Fanatic Feed: Stranger Things Casting Scoop, Yellowstone's Future Revealed, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Friday, February 21, 2020.

The fourth season of Stranger Things will be offering up more of one of the show's best characters.

Variety is reporting that Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair has been promoted to series regular.

Sinclair appeared as guest star on Stranger Things Season 2, before being bumped up to a recurring player for Stranger Things Season 3.

The young actress has drawn praise for her role, and has also appeared on TV shows such as Atlanta, Daytime Divas, and Bluff City Law.

Over on Paramount Network, Yellowstone has been renewed for a fourth season -- months ahead of its third season premiere.

Yellowstone, is the #1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV in the key P18-49 and P25-54 demos and the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers. Season three of Yellowstone premieres this summer.

Yellowstone is Paramount Network's most-watched scripted series ever and season two holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series stars world-renowned actor and Oscar(R)-winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States. Yellowstone is co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios.

Executive producers for Yellowstone are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.

The news comes with an announcement that Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan has signed an overall production and development deal with ViacomCBS.

Sheridan's deal also includes a first season of scripted drama Mayor of Kingstown, which the brand ordered in January 2020.

Set in a small Michigan town centered on seven federal prisons, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McClusky family, the power brokers between the criminals, the cops, the prisoners and politicians who all have something at stake.

The series comes from creator and executive producer Sheridan, along with co-creator and executive producer Hugh Dillon, executive producer David Glasser and production company 101 Studios.

Meanwhile, Hallmark has announced its Spring Fever line-up, which includes four movies and some TV Fanatic favorite actors.

Here is all the details you need on the movies.

JUST MY TYPE

A Hallmark Channel Original Movie World Premiere Saturday, March 28 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton

Pop culture writer and aspiring novelist Vanessa Mills (Lenz) lands the interview of a lifetime with the illustrious, elusive and reclusive mystery author Martin Clayton (Dalton) in his quaint rural town only to realize her own aspirations, dreams and romantic life have taken a back seat along the way.

When Vanessa returns home and a mysterious gift arrives from Martin, she then makes a surprise decision, and finally takes her own advice to "go boldly in the direction of your dreams and live the life you imagine.

YOU'RE BACON ME CRAZY

A Hallmark Channel Original Movie World Premiere Saturday, April 4 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Natalie Hall, Michael Rady

Cleo (Hall), a spunky young chef with a popular food truck, becomes a favorite among the bustling and competitive local food scene.

But when Gabe (Rady), the handsome chef of a rival food truck, parks across the street, Cleo's goal to win a local food truck competition takes a turn.

FASHIONABLY YOURS

A Hallmark Channel Original Movie World Premiere Saturday, April 11 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph

After three years organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren (Graham) is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel on Seattle and move home.

When Rob (Sampson), the owner of the moving company she hires, learns of her distaste for the city, he makes it his mission to help her see the beauty of Seattle and all it has to offer.

In exchange for her organizing services, he becomes her tour guide for the next two weeks leading up to her move and Lauren discovers there is a lot to fall in love with in Seattle.

NATURE OF LOVE

A Hallmark Channel Original Movie World Premiere Saturday, April 18 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Emilie Ullerup, Christopher Russell

City girl Katie (Ullerup) is writing a magazine feature on a glamping resort. Far from sporty, she faces her fears trying the camp's activities with help from Will (Russell), a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.