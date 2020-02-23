God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 14 Review: Raspberry Pie

Miles briefly reprised his search for the God Account on God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 14 before he got distracted and thrown off by his latest friend suggestion: himself.

The series could've utilized Miles being his own friend suggestion as a way to address his problems.

There are plenty of routes it could've taken with Miles' breakup with Cara, his incessant need to search for the truth about who is behind the account, or even Ali's illness.

Unfortunately, it never went that deep. Instead, his friend suggestion was a 16-year-old coding prodigy interning at the Department of Defense who cloned his account to steal money from people and find answers about what happened to his late mother.

The storyline wasn't bad, but it wasn't nearly as compelling as God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13, which hit all the marks and made for a truly great hour of television.

Focusing on keeping Zach Waller out of trouble, though, helped keep Miles busy. He spent all his time looking into Zee, the poker hacker that they believe is involved in, or behind, the God Account somehow.

Zach was digging a hole for himself, and if Miles, Rakesh, and Cara hadn't interfered, he would've landed himself in jail for a really long time.

He may have been an exceptional coder, but he was no match for the DOD. He was bound to get caught had Rakesh not intercepted his hack. And even then, they were still alerted to the hacking attempt.

You never want to mess with government agencies!

But you couldn't help feel for the kid who just wanted to know the truth about what happened to his mom and went to extremes to get those answers.

He always looked at his mother as a hero, so his refusal to believe that she went AWOL was understandable.

It wasn't worth blowing up his whole life and future, but it was touching that he didn't stop and accept the cover story, either.

Thankfully, there was a better way of getting the answers then hacking classified intel.

Miles found the connection through Zach's code and turns out, his concerns were warranted as the truth was that his mother sacrificed herself to save an Afghanistanian couple from getting killed.

She was a hero.

The highlight was that Miles once again reconnected with a former friend suggestion that he helped previously.

As Miles makes his way through New York City helping people, he's building an impressive network of resources that comes in handy with future friend suggestions. A lot of people owe him a lot of favors, so looping them back in strengthens the story and Miles' credibility.

It also allows us to get a follow-up on what happened to a past friend suggestion. In Fremont's case, we found out that he and Rose got engaged as their big Time's Square romance continued to blossom.

The friend suggestion also heavily involved Rakesh, and even he commented on how much fun it is to be included and play a larger role in helping friend suggestions.

Will we see Zach more often now that he scored an internship with Rakesh at IdentitySeal?

Zach's skills could come in handy to help Miles' search for the God Account since he's obviously not letting up anytime soon.

Cara utilized Adam to help her with her search, which brought them closer together.

When they first introduced Adam, I was scared he would come between her and Miles, but now that she's single, it's fair game.

Cara said she wasn't interested in pursuing a romantic relationship, but she's only saying that out of respect for Miles and with the hope that they're going to get back together.

Cara: And hopefully, our next friend suggestion gives us a lead on the God Account.

Miles: I don't think so.

Cara: What makes you so sure?

Miles: Because my next friend suggestion is me.

Permalink: Because my next friend suggestion is me.

Miles acknowledged that Cara will eventually move on and has accepted it -- he even said she needs to live her life -- so it's only a matter of time before she agrees to go on a date and realizes there's chemistry between her and Adam.

It's not the direction I would've taken Cara and Miles, especially since there was nothing wrong with their relationship in the first place, but maybe there's a reason behind the decision that we're just not seeing yet.

Again, and I keep reiterating this, the God Account never asked Miles to give up love directly, so right now, it's Miles just allowing the love of his life to walk out of his life romantically and fall for someone else.

It's frustrating.

They said they want to be friends, but realistically, Miles is just setting himself up for pain and hurt.

Rakesh: What if we just blackmailed Jason Bourne?

Miles: We? This was your idea.

Permalink: We? This was your idea.

Permalink: We? This was your idea.

However, Adam helped them greatly by getting them connected to an underground poker game that they suspected the God Account hacker would be at.

It turns out, Zee wanted them to find him there as the Queen of Hearts playing card he left behind was also an invitation and key to the game.

Zee is clearly having fun with this, but why?

And does that prove he is behind the God Account?

I'll bet there some mysterious connection between Miles and Z, but I'm not too interested in the storyline.

I'd trade it in for fun and powerful episodes like God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13 any day.

I also think that there was something Zach said that is so applicable.

When Miles asked why Zach chose to clone his account, Zach said he didn't. It was part of a "programmed and complex algorithm" that chose him based on data.

This could very well explain why the God Account chose Miles. It could have picked up certain clues from his Facebook profile and determined that he was the best man for the job.

As Miles continued accepting the Friend Suggestions, he singlehandedly put himself in charge.

Maybe Miles is behind the God Account and having "himself" as his own friend suggestion was more meta than the episode let on.

Miles is in charge of his destiny; he answered his calling.

Ali started her fertility treatment and unexpectedly met someone in the waiting room.

Initially, she pushed away Emily's advances because she didn't want to drag someone else into her battle with breast cancer, but having someone who is slightly more removed from the situation that isn't Miles or her father might be a good thing.

Ali doesn't seem to have any friends of her own, so it would be nice for her to have someone other than a family member to lean on and interact with.

While it's a lot to put on someone, so maybe these two should remain strictly friends for now until Ali is out of the woods.

Then again, pain connects people and maybe this is Ali's silver lining. If she hadn't decided to pursue fertility treatments, she would have never met Emily.

The choices we make daily, no matter how small or minuscule, directly affect our happiness.

Again, we are in charge of our own destiny, and we make the most of every single moment.

What did you think of the episode?

Should Ali give Emily a chance especially if she wants to be there for her?

Is Zee behind the God Account?

Are you shipping Adam and Cara?

