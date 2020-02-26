Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 17 Review: Truths and Dares

The romantic relationships on the series continue to be in a freefall of f*ckery.

Then again, based on the issues with the friendships and familial relationships on Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 17, those aren't faring well either.

We're facing some uncertainty about the nature of these relationships and what the future has in store for them. However, we had some precious gems.

Dennis and Gael were one of the best aspects of the hour. For so long, there were so many things we've been waiting for the series to do.

Gael usually falls by the wayside and doesn't get to interact as much with other members of the Coterie. Dennis has poured everything into his complicated relationship with Davia, and it came at the expense of any bonds he had with anyone else.

Also, it's so rare to see the males of the series bonding. You never think about it until you see them interacting with each other, so little moments like a fist bump between Dennis and Isaac, or Gael and Jamie trying to reenact the dirty dancing lift -- they stand out so much.

In this case, Dennis went to text Davia, but then he stopped himself. The words of those in his group therapy are still ringing in his head. Dennis can't figure out if his love for Davia is because of him genuinely being in love with her or because he needs her.

He relies on her for everything, and as much as we love the bond between them and all those delicious Denvia scenes, Davia at least gets time away from Dennis and with other characters, whereas Dennis rarely does.

Dennis: You gotta lick the hair in the drain.

Gael: No, man.

Dennis: You know half of it is yours. Permalink: You know half of it is yours.

Permalink: You know half of it is yours.

He needed it, though, so Dennis and Gael spending the day together was more than ideal, and so much fun and pain came from it.

Their game of dare and other antics were so entertaining. They had free rein of the house and had a blast with each other getting into all sorts of mischief.

It was good to see both of them smile since they tend to be in the dumps for different reasons.

And the show also addressed how much of a mystery Dennis is to his other housemates. Once Gael had the time to spend with Dennis one on one, he realized how little he knows about him.

We always think we have time, you know? To be a better father. Be a better son. Dennis Permalink: We always think we have time, you know? To be a better father. Be a better son.

Permalink: We always think we have time, you know? To be a better father. Be a better son.

His curiosity got the better of him as he tried to figure out what exactly Dennis does all day and for a living, and he didn't even know Dennis' last name. It's curious how any of them can live with someone for so long and not even know their last name.

It was also sweet to see Dennis once again taking care of someone. He always has the Den Dad vibe, and we know the painful truth about why it rings so true, but it's also endearing how it crops up.

Does anyone else think Dennis would do well catering or becoming a cook or something? It's always his go-to thing. The other kiddos sure as hell aren't cooking and feeding themselves most of the time.

But the pivotal moment was when Dennis showed Gael the mural. I'm so proud of Dennis. It has taken a long time to get here, but he's finally opening up to other members of the Coterie.

This is my son Jacob. He died when he was six. I did this, but I know looking at it everyday is not good for me. I can't take him down, but I thought maybe you can turn him into something beautiful, like he was, something I could live with, something I could look at without hurting so much. Dennis Permalink: This is my son Jacob. He died when he was six. I did this, but I know looking at it everyday...

Permalink: This is my son Jacob. He died when he was six. I did this, but I know looking at it everyday...

Davia outed him to Malika, but he still was able to talk to her a little, but he took a big step with Gael. He didn't revert to Davia, and he told him about Jacob.

He's made tremendous progress; this is something he wouldn't have been able to do months ago. And while making himself vulnerable was scary as hell, it's going to pay off if he gives it the time.

He sprung it on Gael and asked him to make something commemorating Jacob that won't hurt so much. It's a hell of an ask, and Gael needed time to process.

I wish Gael would've said something or offered a comforting pat on the back or something before he scurried out of Dennis' room and left the man sobbing.

But I do think Gael is going to come up with something incredible for Dennis. It's likely that in addition to the shock, he's trying to figure out how best to meet Dennis' request and to do so with an injured arm.

Gael was frustrated when he made a beautiful painting and ruined it. He's operating with one hand, and presumably not his dominant one.

When someone confides in you like that and makes such a personal request, you want to do it right. All the pressure in the world is on Gael to create something meaningful and beautiful.

Dennis is offering money in exchange for it if Gael agrees, but can you imagine him taking it? How could you? Dennis is his friend, and he's hurting.

However, it would've been interesting if Dennis revealed that he's the new owner of the building and had Gael work as the maintenance man instead.

Gael is strapped for cash, and he doesn't want to rely on his father. Their relationship remains tense, and Mr. Martinez doesn't agree with Gael's decisions.

He doesn't approve of Gael quitting his job and pursuing art full-time. You can understand Martinez's concerns about his son, but the man doesn't know how to give on anything.

He has a problem with Gael's sexuality; he has an issue with Gael's artistic aspirations, and Jazmin's transition, and so much. It has to get exhausting for him.

He's willing to loan Gael money, but he wants Gael to work it off at the family business. It's not an unreasonable request. And Dennis is right; maybe it's Martinez's way of spending time with his son, and he doesn't know how else to ask for that time.

Gael has to be willing to give a little too.

With friends like Lindsay, who needs enemies?

Despite all the warnings, Alice is still rolling with Lindsay, and it has caused more drama than anything else. Why is she still friends with this person?

It seems like the only decent friend Alice consistently has is Malika. Good grief!

But Alice continues to show that she has more bite and cunning skills than one would presume. She once again finessed a situation so that she could end up with Ruby.

Why are lesbians obsessed with Chris Hemsworth? Alice Permalink: Why are lesbians obsessed with Chris Hemsworth?

Permalink: Why are lesbians obsessed with Chris Hemsworth?

She's a quiet assassin, and no one ever sees her coming. Maybe Lindsay stealing her jokes was penance for taking Ruby from underneath their nose.

Lindsay and Sumi are now a thing, and Kelly had the best reaction to it. Why are they eating each other's faces in the main quarters? Why must we be subjected to this?

But Ruby was a sneaky one of her own. She's a talent scout, and if things weren't already shoddy with Lindsay, they're about to get worse now that they're competing against each other for one spot.

Lindsay did not look happy about this news, and Alice needs to watch the hell out. They're already stealing her material, and they've been shady as hell for a long time.

Communal living. You know, Rent includes water, power, and spontaneous orgies. Alice Permalink: Communal living. You know, Rent includes water, power, and spontaneous orgies.

Permalink: Communal living. You know, Rent includes water, power, and spontaneous orgies.

Speaking of shady, Isabella sure freaked out when she got that text from Raj, didn't she? Sis broke a mirror and everything. What's her angle and deal?

She's giving off some serious Single White Female vibes or something. Why is she rivaling Glenn Close's character in Fatal Attraction?

She plays both sides when it comes to Maraj's relationship. She usually is Raj's biggest cheerleader, but after that text, she planted seeds of doubt in Mariana's head.

Unfortunately, Raj has effed up so much, she didn't have to try hard. Raj's insecurities have become so unbearable, and it's to the point that the idea of him getting fired barely elicited a shrug.

Isabella: We all make mistakes especially when we're hurt. We can say and do the wrong things.

Raj: I don't think she'll ever forgive me.

Isabella: She will forgive you; she loves you because you're an amazing guy. Permalink: She will forgive you; she loves you because you're an amazing guy.

Permalink: She will forgive you; she loves you because you're an amazing guy.

The problem is that I'm not convinced he was the one who sent the manifesto. Raj is a good patsy, but that's about it.

Yeah, Raj is jealous of Evan and resents Mariana's relationship with him, but why would he expose that secret and ruin Mariana's reputation?

Mariana can never escape people whispering about her relationship with Evan; even Byte Club talked behind her back.

She's damned if she does and damned if she doesn't here. They resent her relationship with Evan, and in the same breath, felt she didn't do enough to exploit it to get him to crack down on the manifesto situation.

Evan: I traced the source of the manifesto.

Mariana: Who was it?

Evan: Are you sure you wanna know?

Mariana: Yeah, why wouldn't I?

Evan: It might not be who you think.

Mariana: OK. Just tell me.

Evan: The email came from Raj. Permalink: The email came from Raj.

Permalink: The email came from Raj.

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. At least you can count on Casey to be the levelheaded one.

Anyone could have written the manifesto. Alex told Sam, who shared it with everyone else.

Mariana figured out she could leverage the situation and have Evan use it to his advantage to get from underneath the board. She asked Evan to fire the person responsible, but she didn't know what she was getting into with that request.

Dammit, GremFandango! I love Evan Speck with my whole heart, but you might be right about him either writing the manifesto or knowing the real culprit.

Mariana: Why would he do that?

Evan: I don't know. Maybe he's jealous ... of your success. Permalink: I don't know. Maybe he's jealous ... of your success.

Permalink: I don't know. Maybe he's jealous ... of your success.

Maybe he's lying about it being Raj to get rid of him since he's heartbroken about Mariana reciprocating his feelings but not going through with them since she's dating someone else.

Evan has a wily side to him. I don't want to think the worst of someone I adore, but it's a reasonable theory. It's also possible that someone else is setting Raj up, and Evan is only following where the trail leads him.

Raj has his faults, but he cares about Mariana and wouldn't go this far. Evan also cares about Mariana, though.

I don't want to think he's behind it, even if jealousy got the better of him. However, he doesn't think the same way others do, so it's possible he didn't foresee the consequences.

Raj is a great guy. Maybe it was a mistake, or maybe it was a red flag. Isabella Permalink: Raj is a great guy. Maybe it was a mistake, or maybe it was a red flag.

Permalink: Raj is a great guy. Maybe it was a mistake, or maybe it was a red flag.

The consequences of Malika's actions are coming between her and her family.

Do you think she should take the deal? Dom thinks it's the best solution, and it'll keep her from going to jail for a longer time.

But Malika's father thinks that she should call their bluff.

She has a big decision to make, and you can understand both angles. The problem is that the system is discriminate, and it doesn't operate as it should.

It doesn't matter if we know they're throwing the book at Malika, or that the case should've been dropped when Wilson reneged on the charges.

They decided to use her to make a statement, so it's always a chance that things will not work as they should. If she takes the deal, she can guarantee she won't end up a worse victim of a messed up system.

However, if she doesn't take it, then she's putting herself at risk. It's a lot to consider, and the last thing she needs is her brother and father arguing about it.

Patrisse is amazing, and she's been such a support. She needs the reminder that she can't fix everyone and keep everything together; she has to remember to take care of herself.

I know how you feel trying to hold everyone together, but you have to take care of yourself first. Patrisse Permalink: I know how you feel trying to hold everyone together, but you have to take care of yourself...

Permalink: I know how you feel trying to hold everyone together, but you have to take care of yourself...

It's another reminder reminiscent of what Jamal's mother would remind her about often. It's a daily reminder for a woman whose culture and society often has her putting herself on the backburner for the sake of others.

It's also bothering her that Isaac is pulling away. The poor guy is probably embarrassed that he confided in her about his anxiety, and he's trying to wrap his head around this.

It was telling that he made the statement about not being crazy. He has to realize that anxiety doesn't mean he's a crazy person, and it's hard to recondition your brain to accept that when it's all you ever heard.

It's heartbreaking to see Isaac pulling away from Malika, but I also get his frustration that every time he takes a moment to himself, she assumes the worse. Hopefully, they'll work through this.

Of all the couples of this series, they're the ones we can't afford to lose.

As much as Jamie and Callie are a lovely pair, and they have feelings for each other, their differences keep getting in the way too much.

It also doesn't help that Jamie's sentiments about certain things change with the weather or sometimes contradict his actions and behavior.

That's the problem. As long as we all think that there is nothing we can do about it, there's nothing we will do about it. Callie Permalink: That's the problem. As long as we all think that there is nothing we can do about it, there's...

Permalink: That's the problem. As long as we all think that there is nothing we can do about it, there's...

Jared following Callie up to the loft and spazzing out was scary, and Jamie was terrified of this man breaching his home and scaring the hell out of his girlfriend.

And with that fear pulsing through his veins, he was more open about his beliefs on homelessness and mental illness.

It's a huge issue, and the city is taking all kinds of measures to rectify it. Some of them aren't ideal or beneficial for the people who are on the street and need help and safety.

Jamie is from a high-class family who never hurt for anything. He never came close to being on the streets, nor does he understand the struggles of middle to low-income individuals who live paycheck to paycheck.

His statements about Jared and those like him came from a sense of distance. He spoke like many people do as if these people are an inconvenience, who get in the way of him living his daily life.

It has to hurt listening to Jamie be so callous. Callie grew up in the system. Before Stef and Lena, she was in foster homes and juvie.

She was a step away from homelessness more than once, and even in a stable family with Stef and Lena, the family almost lost their home.

All of this time, Callie was trying to figure out why the housing development her firm is fighting for was so damn important. They want to turn it into one of those mental facilities for homeless people like Jared, but it's one run by the sheriffs.

Mariana: Should I be worried that every time we have a fight you're going to run and spill to the nearest douche?

Raj: No, you don't have to worry. You can trust me. Permalink: No, you don't have to worry. You can trust me.

Permalink: No, you don't have to worry. You can trust me.

The organization Malika works for shut down the first attempt with success, but they moved on to this development instead. And it's about to come to fruition.

The focus isn't on helping these individuals but getting them off the street and out of the way. But a mental facility that's run like a prison with no one trained professionals is a disaster.

It's putting a band-aid on the problem rather than trying to fix it. And it's another way for the city to make money too.

I was wondering how the series would find a way back to making Callie "right" in this situation with Jamie. It's driven a wedge between them, and it keeps deepening.

They can't keep rehashing the same issues or ignoring these differences that are coming between them.

Callie has this information, but will she do something about it? How will she use it?

Now, she has to stop the housing development project. It's become more personal than ever after her issue with Jared.

Jared is the face of the people who will be affected if this deal goes through, and Jamie's firm wins.

Callie was worried and scared after her incident with Jared, but feels even worse about his treatment. How could you not?

I audibly gasped when they grabbed and threw him to the ground. Your heart breaks for this man who looked exhausted and just needed real help. He reminded me so much of a relative of mine who passed away. She suffered from mental illness and used to disappear and live on the streets too before we could get her the proper help.

Do you think Jamie and Callie will make it to the end of the season unscathed? It's looking bleak.

Do you think Raj was responsible for the manifesto? Do you think Evan has something to do with it?

Will Gael agree to Dennis' request? Are you loving that they're giving us different dynamics this season? Are you proud of Dennis for making progress in opening up?

Should Malika take the deal? Are you worried Malika and Isaac are pulling away from each other? Hit the comments below.

You can watch Good Trouble online here via TV Fanatic.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.