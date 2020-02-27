Grey's Anatomy Promo Sheds Light on Alex's Farewell - How Will His Story End?

It's time to say goodbye to Alex Karev.

ABC on Thursday dropped a brand new teaser confirming that Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 16 -- airing March 5 at 9/8c -- will signal the end of the story for the beloved character.

Titled "Leave a Light On," the emotional outing will finally give fans the closure they deserve after Justin Chambers decided to exit his role after 15 years.

Despite Chambers' final appearance airing late last year, he has continued to be mentioned. If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Alex exited Seattle to look after his sick mother ... or so that's what he told his wife.

On Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 15, Jo revealed that Alex had left her behind.

“He left me,” Jo said through tears, adding:

“I think he woke up one day and felt the need to escape his life and me.”

Chambers announced his exit last month in a statement that said that he wanted to "diversify" his acting roles and career choices.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers' full statement reads.

“For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

Just last week, Grey's showrunner, Krista Vernoff, revealed that resolution was on the horizon.

Vernoff told Variety that finding out when to explain Alex's disappearing act “was a very careful threading of a needle, where we are giving a little bit of information and pain to Jo,” adding, “We’re, episode by episode, illuminating the story of where Alex is. And it takes us quite a few more episodes to get there and to give the audience clarity.”

“Jo went through so much pain and so much grief just last season that I wanted to be careful,” Vernoff said.

“And so it’s a bit of a mystery [what’s going on with Alex], so that we don’t watch Jo in the same place that we watched her last season. We did it as carefully as we could. But it takes a while to get there.”

Have a look at the full trailer below.

What do you think will become of Alex?

Do you want the door to be left open for Chambers to return?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.