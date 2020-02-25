Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Do YOU Believe DeLuca Is Battling a Mental Disorder?

It was an hour that had fans talking when at least three couples were broken up or in limbo on Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 14.

Alex refuses to respond to Jo and Mer, and Jo is starting to think he abandoned her. Where do you think this is headed?

Berea: After Alex’s history with Izzie, Ava, and his mom, I do not see him just abandoning Jo and Meredith out of nowhere.

The only reasonable explanation that wouldn’t seem too out-of-character would be him starting to exhibit schizophrenia like his mom and brother.This is honestly the only way I see him being written off (without Jo) that would be somewhat satisfying.

Becs: I have no idea where this could be headed. I have tried to theorize about it, but nothing makes sense, or it's out of character for Alex. There is something big happening, but I don't foresee him leaving Jo.

It could be that his mom is really sick, and he's staying with her long term and doesn't know how to tell Jo. But, even that seems out of character. I am interested to see where this is headed, and I hope it provides appropriate closure to his character.

LC: Cue KeKe Palmer: "I hate to say it, I hope I don't sound ridiculous, I don't know who this man is. I mean he could be walking down the street, I wouldn't know a thing. Sorry to this man"

Grey's writers can't be serious with this storyline. I'm not a fan of Jo Wilson for many reasons; however, Alex would never abandon her, especially after everything they've been through.

Link: Alex is going through something with his family that he will tell you about when he's ready because he's a good guy and he loves you. And you just got married.

Jo: Yeah, and Amelia just does this sometimes. Permalink: Yeah, and Amelia just does this sometimes.

Permalink: Yeah, and Amelia just does this sometimes.

This disappearing act plot seems more like a thing Jo Wilson would do than Alex. She was the one always wanting to run and unsure of things because of her past while Alex constantly reassured her their future would be brighter and better together.

I don't think there is a way for them to write Alex's departure appropriately without Justin Chambers. They are going to give us this from Jo's point of view, which is going to be exhausting and boring. Yes, I'm tired of the Jo "woe is me" centrics. This should be about Alex, not Jo.

Meaghan: I'm in complete agreement with LC with how they are handling this situation. Alex has been one of the core characters since day 1 of Grey's, which says a lot given that he wasn't even a character when they originally shot the pilot. He deserves way more than he is being given.

I get that they want to be respectful to Jo's character because she will continue as a character on the show, but they are doing a huge disservice to Alex and the fans by making that their main focus.

Whatever it is, I want to know. I need to know because I would jump in front of a bear for you, Alex. Please call me. Jo Permalink: Whatever it is, I want to know. I need to know because I would jump in front of a bear for...

Permalink: Whatever it is, I want to know. I need to know because I would jump in front of a bear for...

They have time to fix Jo's character if they have to ruin her a bit for this storyline. They don't have that luxury with Alex. They could have easily used the crazy baby-napping storyline to create the final rift between the two of them.

Instead, they are making Alex the bad guy, and I'm not happy about this. I don't see a way for them to save this at this point.

Do you think DeLuca is battling mental illness? What are your thoughts on this potential storyline and how it was executed?

Berea: I think it’s possible. It honestly felt out of nowhere at first. But Carina’s breakdown of his recent actions made it seem plausible.

I’m no mental health field expert, so I can’t say for sure if his actions were due to mild obsession coupled with lack of sleep or an actual manic state. If it is the latter, I think it could be an interesting story, and I hope it’s done justice.

Meredith, I came to Seattle because Andrew is the same age as out father when the symptoms started. Carina Permalink: Meredith, I came to Seattle because Andrew is the same age as out father when the symptoms...

Permalink: Meredith, I came to Seattle because Andrew is the same age as out father when the symptoms...

Becs: I do. When it was first disclosed that they would be exploring mental illness this season, I had wondered if it was about Andrew. Given his family history, it made sense.

If done correctly, it has the potential to be a powerful storyline. I think it was executed well. Mental illness can manifest over time and often goes unnoticed until it reaches a breaking point. That is exactly what happened here.

Carina explained the timeline to Meredith to provide her and the viewers with symptoms we may have missed. I am looking forward to seeing how this plays out.

LC: Here's my thing with Grey's, they do these episodes where they want to focus on a particular issue, and when it's time, a majority of them either feel rushed or disjointed -- an afterthought.

It almost feels like they are checking off a list to include a PSA without depth. An example is Owen's five minute instant therapy fix; it just wasn't believable.

I want to have some hope that they'll do this properly. To be believable, Grey's has to focus on the core cast, including Carina. We have to see Andrew at his worst in and outside the hospital. It needs to be gritty, raw and emotional.

The hospital is missing a therapist/psychologist in its mix. Instead of these weekly crossovers, add another doctor to tackle some of these issues regularly.

Meaghan: Most likely, but it seems completely out of the left-field for me. We have seen many doctors on this show act similar to how DeLuca acted with this case. I mean seriously, Izzie cut an LVAD to save Denny's life.

DeLuca hasn't been sleeping. He has been living this case since it started. It would make just as much sense that his actions are a result of sleep deprivation, which is way more in line with the character we have come to know. Instead, the writers are going for shock value instead of realistic.

DeLuca and Meredith are officially broken up. React.

Berea: I think this is it for them, and I’m not mad at it. I see both of their sides to this. Meredith was concerned, and she was right that DeLuca should have at least communicated what he was doing before administering medication.

However, as Jasmine stated in her review, Meredith was being a hypocrite. So breaking the rules is only okay when she does it? That’s unacceptable, and I wouldn’t want to deal with her after that either.

But what’s also unacceptable is him yelling and acting out at her in the halls in front of everyone. She was trying to talk to him quietly, and he just started yelling in front of everyone.

The two of them are just unable to navigate the power dynamics in their relationship. I believe it would have been handled differently on both ends if she wasn’t dating him.

On another note, I enjoy Hayes and his budding friendship with Meredith. I can’t yet determine if they plan on having him fill Alex’s place in her life as a friend or DeLuca’s as a love interest.

Becs: Heartbroken. I felt for both sides in that breakup. Andrew is clearly going through something he can't control. Meredith obviously cares deeply, and she let that cloud her judgment.

You could see the immediate regret in Meredith when she compared him to his father, and you could see how much it hurt Andrew. I don't think it's truly over.

Once this passes, and Andrew has a little more clarity, he will find a way to get her back. I also don't see Meredith giving up on him so easily.

LC: Yawns. They are boring together. There is nothing about their relationship that makes me root for them. DeLuca and Meredith never made any sense to me. It feels like How Stella Got Get Groove Back Grey's Edition.

It's entirely a mess and stupid. I could go on and on about how people are willing to accept this relationship even though Andrew was mourning his relationship with Sam only to end up with Meredith. But not willing to accept Jackson and Maggie because he was married to April and divorced. But I digress.

Mer: When's the last time you slept, Andrew?

DeLuca: What does that have to do with anything?

Mer: You can't help anyone if you're exhausted. Permalink: You can't help anyone if you're exhausted.

Permalink: You can't help anyone if you're exhausted.

I find it funny, however, when they were arguing Andrew points out how much of a hypocrite Meredith can be, yet he encouraged her breaking the rules by going to jail for her. Funny stuff.

Maybe they are meant to be. Two hypocrites in love. Love after Lock Up Medical Edition. Oui?

Don't beat me up, Merluca fans. They had one fire scene, though. The trapped in the elevator scene where Andrew was speaking Italian. Alexa, play It's Getting Hot in Here.

Meaghan: Finally! I haven't been a fan of this pairing since day one, and this break up was long overdue. Like I've said in a previous roundtable, they are at completely different points in their lives.

What's funny is when Grey's began, we saw a lot of these kinds of relationships bloom (Mer and Derek, Cristina and Burke, Callie and George, to name a few), and they all were handled where they made sense as couples. It is a big sign of how much the writing has declined since then that they can't pull off the same things anymore.

I am looking forward to seeing things explored between Hayes and Mer. They are a far more interesting pairing.

Is Amelia overreacting and being unreasonable about the paternity test and Link's reaction? What are your thoughts on their breakup?

Berea: Amelia is not being fair at all in this situation. When she did this last time, hiding out in Stephanie’s apartment from Owen, we could blame the love triangle. Here, we cannot. Now she is just being unreasonable.

Link never said he would stop loving Amelia if it’s Owen’s baby. He – like any other reasonably prudent red-blooded man – just wants to know if that’s his baby.

Whoever the father may be, they have a right to know, and it is completely selfish of her to expect Link to just stay with her and raise the baby without knowing who the biological father may be.

And the breakup was just ridiculous, also. She’s only thinking of herself and not how he is feeling in this situation. It is such a regression that they went from the best, healthiest, happiest relationship this season, with great communication, to this.

Becs: I can understand where Amelia's head is at and can sympathize with her. With that being said, I believe Link deserves to know, and it was unfair to him. Poor Owen has no clue he's a factor in this. For all parties involved, they need to know whose child it is because it's not just about Amelia.

I hope these two work things out because they are really good for each other. Maybe this breakup will provide them with the space needed to understand each other better.

I'm growing a whole human in my body, and I want to raise him with someone who is going to love him no matter what a blood test says, and it turns out they're my sisters. Amelia Permalink: I'm growing a whole human in my body, and I want to raise him with someone who is going to...

Permalink: I'm growing a whole human in my body, and I want to raise him with someone who is going to...

LC: Amelia needs to sit down with a therapist. I feel like there is so much they can unload from her, but it's difficult to do because of the size of the cast. And now, with the addition of these unnecessary crossovers in the mix, we don't get to see the core cast go through the daily feels.

I feel like she's being slightly unreasonable. Link thought they created a child together and was committed to her and the baby. But then he learned the baby might not be his, and it's like a ton of bricks was dropped on him. Then she told him that he doesn't get to know.

Come again, Amelia? Sis, that isn't fair.

Although I loathe most of the writing this season, I do love that they've flipped what we saw with Teddy and Tom last season (shout out to Tom Hive), where Tom didn't care about Teddy being pregnant with Owen's baby.

They'll get back together. This is a classic Grey's plot here. Love, baby and messy strings being pulled, rocked, and cut.

Meaghan: Amelia is being completely unreasonable. This is not a normal situation, and Link is doing his best to navigate through it. Amelia needs to remember that the relationship they have, well had now, I guess, is partially built on the fact that she got pregnant with his baby.

That was a big factor in how committed they became to each other as quickly as they did. So him possibly not being the father shatters the foundation of their relationship. They need to take it slow and rebuild that. He will turn out to be the father, so they are going to get back together but I'm just frustrated with Amelia while this happens.

Do you have any additional thoughts that weren't covered with the questions?

Berea: All season long, I’ve been saying how we haven’t gotten any sisterhood moments. We finally got one between Amelia and Maggie (who are arguably closest to each other than either is to Meredith)!

However, I take issue with how long it’s taken. All season long, Maggie had been reduced to this Mammy archetype, taking care of Meredith’s children while she was locked up and taking care of Amelia when she was going through her issues.

Amelia: He's not sure if he wants to be with me if the baby isn't his, and that makes me not sure if I want to be with him if the baby is his.

Maggie: You and Owen have a complicated relationship.

Amelia: That's what he said. But I want him to love me enough that that doesn't matter. I love you more than my biological sisters, biology doesn't matter. Love matters.

Link: And still if I were Link I would be terrified. I would be terrified if the baby is Owen's. Permalink: And still if I were Link I would be terrified. I would be terrified if the baby is Owen's.

Permalink: And still if I were Link I would be terrified. I would be terrified if the baby is Owen's.

But when Maggie was going through a hard time, no one was there for her (except Jackson).

Sure, Amelia says they tried to help her, that Maggie wanted to be left alone, and Maggie says that is because she’s an only child and processes alone. I could accept this if it had been done ON SCREEN.

Instead, we saw Amelia snap “you put [DeLuca] on your service after he broke up with my sister,” but still worked happily with Jackson. We saw Meredith tell Amelia she sent Zola up to Maggie with food, and she’ll push when it’s time.

I just find it problematic for them to show Maggie doing all the supportive sisterly things on screen, but any time Amelia and Meredith are supportive, it is allegedly done off-screen. It’s a problem because it makes it seem like Maggie is only there to support them with no reciprocation.

That said, Amelia did address this: “And I’m gonna be pushier next time you’re sad because you were raised an only child, but you are not one anymore.” I’m so happy she did, and I loved the sweet moment between the two when Maggie comforted Amelia. This was the sisterly content of which I had been looking forward.

Becs: Maggie! I just want to say she's such an amazing sister. Also, I'm glad Jackson can finally admit fault and apologize to Maggie. He treated her horribly, and that apology was definitely needed.

LC: More Maggie Pierce, please! She's consistently there for the people she loves and cares about. ALWAYS! Even when she was deep in her own depression, she was giving Andrew relationship advice.

Yes, I was happy to see her and Amelia finally having a sister moment after what seemed like an eternity of cold shoulders from both Amelia and Meredith. I was beginning to think an off-screen fight had occurred.

I love you. I got you. I got you. You're not going to be alone. Maggie Permalink: I love you. I got you. I got you. You're not going to be alone.

Permalink: I love you. I got you. I got you. You're not going to be alone.

Richard showed up for Maggie. Catherine and Maggie even had a moment at Pac North. Even Jackson showed up for Maggie.

Grey's dropped the ball on a Maggie and Zola moment for what? A Jo scene being nosey and talking about nothing. SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! I love sister moments; however, it's time for Maggie to move out. I don't want her reduced to the black woman tending to babies and taking on everyone's emotional issues while they ignore hers.

Nico and Schmitt. Notice how forgettable they made this entire storyline? I'm disappointed by how cliche this feels. Nico is consistently a jerk to Levi due to his own insecurities. I want them to break up immediately.

If we have to endure a crossover relationship, the one that needs to absolutely happen is Levi and Travis Montgomery on Station 19. I'm over the whole Nico being used for sex with limited dialogue.

Meaghan: I probably am in the minority here, as I really am not a Maggie fan whatsoever. However, I did love her scenes with Amelia.

I would have loved to see Meredith be the one to break Amelia out of her exile, but Maggie is the only other person who could. So for that, I'm thankful for Maggie right now. I'll go back to disliking her next week.

What was your favorite moment from the episode?

Berea: Remember in Grey's Anatomy Season 14 when Maggie told Jackson he was a grown man who never learned how to apologize? Well, it took two years, but FINALLY, Jackson learned to apologize!

This was easily my favorite moment because the second I saw the promo for S19/Grey’s included a bear attack, my first thought was “Jackson better apologize to Maggie; she was right.”

For an only child, you are an excellent sister. Amelia Permalink: For an only child, you are an excellent sister.

Permalink: For an only child, you are an excellent sister.

And he did: “I shouldn’t have left you alone in the woods… and I’ve owed you an apology that I’ve just been too proud to give. So I do apologize, Maggie…. Plus you were right; there were bears.”

Yes, Jackson, she was right! I feel both vindicated and shocked because I never thought this day would come.

Becs: Honestly? Andrew's meltdown. It was hard to watch but was done so well. Giacomo did such an amazing job portraying a manic episode; he absolutely blew me away.

LC: Mr. Monopoly finally came to apologize. I didn't think it would ever happen. Jackson being mean to Maggie throughout the season because his ego and pride kept him from actually being free. Hashtag When Faux Freedom Is A Petty Childish Prison.

Jackson came to apologize in person like Maggie Pierce doesn't work at the same hospital. Couldn't tell her the next day? Oh... Insert Birdman hand rub here.

Meaghan: Hayes lurking around being protective over Meredith during DeLuca's breakdown. This man already has drawn me in so much in such a short period of fine.

Jasmine: I think you mean, "time," Meaghan, but I'm keeping that Freudian slip because he most certainly is fine. ;) LOL!

Your turn, Grey's Fanatics. Hit the comments below!

