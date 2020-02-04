Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Is the New Medical Mystery Intriguing?

It's another medical mystery that needs to be solved, and Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 11 gave us our first look at it.

A love triangle is likely on the horizon for Meredith, DeLuca, and Cormac. Meanwhile, Richard offered the support Maggie needed, and Amelia told Link the truth.

Join TV Fanatics Meaghan Frey, Paul Dailly, and Jasmine Blu as they discuss the hour.

Are you intrigued by Bailey's new medical mystery case? Do you like it when the show has a long term patient they treat?

Meaghan: They had me at Sarah Rafferty. I loved her as Donna on Suits, so I am more than willing to watch her in anything she does.

Grey's excels when they use the long term patient approach. While the medical cases are always intriguing, it helps add to the emotional weight of it when we get attached to a patient over multiple episodes.

One of the best parts of Grey's Anatomy Season 2 was Denny, and losing him was just as bad as losing any of the main characters.

Paul: I'm with Meaghan on this one. Suits was an excellent series, and this is a different type of role for Rafferty. This is actually the first time I've watched Rafferty in something other than Suits. Yes, the show does well with longer arcs.

Jasmine: I agree with everyone. I like Sarah Rafferty. She was great in Suits, and I was excited about her casting here.

I love it when they have patients we get to know over a series of episodes. It adds the personal touch, and I find those cases striking compared to the others, so I'm looking forward to this.

Are we headed toward another love triangle with Meredith, Cormac, and DeLuca, or do you think Merluca is back on?

Meaghan: I think we are headed to a love triangle, but I am not happy about it. Merluca was not working as a couple for me.

I was actually thrilled when it seemed like they were done. Cormac is a breath of fresh air, and I want Meredith to be able to explore someone who is at a similar place in their life as her. DeLuca just can't be that for her.

Paul: I'm not feeling it. Cormac and Meredith could become close friends, but I feel like MerLuca is back on. If they are trying to go with a triangle, I'll probably stop watching again.

Jasmine: I'm with Meaghan. I'm SO SICK of love triangles. They have rarely been interesting enough to be necessary in the first place.

I do think Cormac is more compatible with Meredith than DeLuca is. I love DeLuca, but I could take Meredith and Cormac as an item seriously, but I'm also thinking they'll be friends instead, which is more than fine.

Do you think the show is handling the Amelia/Link baby daddy drama well? What are your thoughts on this storyline in general?

Meaghan: I hate the storyline in general because I am over baby daddy drama, but Amelia coming clean to Link was one of the best scenes of the episodes. So at least if they are going to insist on taking on this storyline, they are handling it well.

Paul: I'm on the fence. It's giving Amelia a different type of storyline to work with, but it's moving along at such a slow pace that it's painful. It was about time she came clean, and I can't wait to see what comes next.

Jasmine: It took me time to accept the baby thing, and then I did and as happy, and they threw this baby daddy drama at us. I'm not pleased about it. Let Amelia and Link be great, dammit!

But Amelia did the right thing telling him, and Link was right about her being honest with everyone, and so it was handled as maturely as it could, given the circumstances.

Can we let my boy Link be happy, though? He doesn't deserve all of this drama. He's above it.

On a scale of 1-10, how much did you enjoy the Maggie and Richard scenes?

Meaghan: 8. Richard was the perfect person to come to Maggie. Not only as her biological father but as a mentor for all these doctors on the show.

My problem with the Maggie storyline is that we have been there and done it before, and it isn't adding anything to the show for me.

Paul: 10. I like when these two get scenes together, and Richard genuinely helped.

Jasmine: 10. I love it when they bring the two of them together, and they can have some of that familial bonding. It fascinates me that Richard never raised any children of his own, but he's so naturally paternal, and he's good at it.

My hand went over my heart a few times with some of their scenes. They were so warm and endearing, and I was happy that someone was actually checking up on Maggie and caring for her. She needed it.

Do you have any thoughts or observations not covered with the questions?

Meaghan: Can they please stop making Tom unlikable? I miss the man we all came to love. They have buried him under his hostility from his heartbreak over Teddy. He needs to rise above.

Paul: I'm with Meaghan again! Tom was such a hit or miss character initially, but they developed him will when the actor was promoted to series regular. Unfortunately, the development is being thrown to the side in favor of drama.

Jasmine: I will forever be a Tom fan, but I am irritated that they like to randomly make him an ass for no reason. He has so much depth, so to keep resorting to that cheapens what we have already seen and know about him.

It also irritates me that everyone around the hospital hates him, for being an arrogant jerk sometimes, which is something almost all of the other men and some of the women have been over the years. It's a staple of a show, so why is it only a problem when it's Tom?

Besides that, he's shown countless times that he is a decent person, so not only is his hostility childish but so is everyone else's directed at him.

What was your favorite part of the hour?

Meaghan: Amelia telling Link all the things that she loves about him. I cannot get enough of these two. I was so worried about whether or not she would tell him, and how it would come out, and this was so much better than I could have ever imagined.

Paul: Cormac calling Cristina a nightmare. It came out of nowhere, and I could not stop laughing.

Jasmine: Bloody hell, I do love all the Amelia and Link scenes.

But just to switch it up, I'm going to go with Tom opening up to Bailey about his experience with miscarriages. He has such a tragic past, and he got through it all, which makes him so brave and inspiring.

But I also like that he's always willing to open up and share with others as a way of offering them support. Bailey has been irritated at his very presence, but all of that melted away with that moment.

Do you agree with our Round Table? Do you disagree? Hit the comments below with your thoughts and responses.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC.

