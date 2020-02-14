Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 13 Review: Save the Last Dance for Me

Um, okay. Let's do this.

If you're an impatient person, then Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 13 probably drove you insane.

We still don't know the paternity of Amelia's child, Alex's whereabouts, McWidow's actual purpose, which version of Tom, Jackson, and Owen we'll get from each installment when Merluca decided they were a thing again, and what's ailing Suzanne.

And those are off the top of the head. But the hour did introduce us to new doctor Lauren Riley; only the third deaf doctor portrayed on television, and sort of wrapped up the Pac-North storyline.

It also had the cutest senior-aged couple reminding us what love looks like before Valentine's Day.

And Bailey might consider taking in that 17-year-old orphan, whose origin story was on Station 19 Season 3 Episode 4.

On that note, it's the most popular complaint about the season, especially now that Station 19 has started its new season airing before Grey's Anatomy.

It's difficult for Grey's fans who don't watch Station 19 and resent them pressuring viewers to check it out if they have a shot understanding what in the bloody hell is happening on Grey's Anatomy.

It's also tough for those of us Grey's fans who do watch Station 19, but not live. From the promos, one gleans that Joey played a prominent role in their installment, but without watching it ahead of Grey's, there's no context.

Patient: You don't look old enough to be a doctor.

Levi: Well, sometimes I don't feel old enough to be a doctor. Permalink: Well, sometimes I don't feel old enough to be a doctor.

Without the context, it was puzzling. You struggle to play catch up, and your attachment isn't as pronounced as it would be if you knew what the devil was going on.

Unfortunately, you can't help but compare this franchise to the Dick Wolf franchises.

I say Dick Wolf instead of Chicago because of his entire franchise's ability to pull off crossovers across the board. Law & Order SVU has had crossovers with Chicago PD, and FBI and its spinoff have pulled off a sucessful crossover too.

For it to work here, they need to have a set number of actual crossovers that have been announced so that people know they're coming.

In those, they can have crossover storylines connecting cases, and then if they have a member or two from each franchise make a cameo storyline permitting in each installment, then so be it.

It worked when Levi bumped into Ripley at the flower shop, or Captain Herrera checks in with Bailey for an appointment. Hell, even any of them mingling and rehashing their day at Joe's or some other watering hole would do the trick.

Not everyone would like this, but it's the best solution for what they're trying to do.

Joey seemed like a sweet kid, and the full picture will make sense after a Station 19 catch up. It was touching how Bailey connected with him and how moved she was by his situation.

I'm not going to sit by hopeless while my family gets split apart again. Bailey Permalink: I'm not going to sit by hopeless while my family gets split apart again.

Jo was able to provide some insight and speak on behalf of her experience as a foster kid and Alex's too. She pointed out how bleak the chances are for an older teenager getting adopted or taken in.

Most of them end up aging out of the system. In a short period, Bailey has become attached to this teen. The more time she spent with him, the more likely it seems she'll want to give him a home.

Of all the storylines this series can rehash, taking in a teen in need of a family is a welcomed one. The Betty/Amelia storyline was a delight.

Will it mean Bailey and Ben will assume responsibility for only Joey or the siblings of whom he takes care?

I get the impression it'll be him alone, but if something beautiful can come out of Benley's tragic miscarriage, the couple becoming adoptive parents serves the purpose.

The show's narrative is starting to address Alex's absence. At the beginning of the hour, it seemed like he would keep phoning it in to everyone but Jo and Meredith.

It's only one odd thing in a host of them for this situation. It's a tough situation, and I remain dubious that the show can pull off a satisfactory story, given the circumstances.

As it stands, Alex is having a hard time away with his mother, and he needs space from Jo. Jo feels like he's taking a break as some form of latent retaliation for her mental facility stay.

Are we to understand that Alex, who had a history of other people abandoning him might do the same to his wife?

Unfortunately, I can't think of a way they can write Alex's abrupt departure (bar killing him off) that doesn't malign his character and years of growth.

I guess Koracick gave at least one person their job. Jackson Permalink: I guess Koracick gave at least one person their job.

And they ended the Pac-North saga with Catherine buying them out and wanting everyone back at GSM. They couldn't have everyone separated for too long, but the haphazard way this was pieced together and the kumbaya ending was something else.

The board members remembered they had power and pull, so they, led by a family-oriented Bailey, who got over her reasonable but significant role in everyone being separated, put pressure on Tom.

Tom being a dick, and most of the others hating him is such a tired narrative. He deserves to be over Teddy right now, but it sucks that he goes too far with some of his behavior. He's all over the place.

At least Amelia took a moment to acknowledge Tom's hurt and why he's semi-entitled to behave as he does.

Don't worry, I'll have you out in time for your wedding. When is it again? Tom Permalink: Don't worry, I'll have you out in time for your wedding. When is it again?

Somehow, he was supposed to get rid of some people, but instead, we have everyone back and working at GSM. We also have Alex and Hayes (although, it's only McWidow now) as co-chiefs of Pediatrics.

And Maggie went from being rehired to work under Teddy, which is bullcrap, to now co-chief of Cardio, which is also bull.

It's like everyone got a sticker and a trophy.

Only one of them is a millennial, so where does that notion come from again?

Catherine was still exerting her authority over Richard from Paris, and he's feeling the pressure. However, his annoyance is confusing. Why is he acting like he's hurt about their marriage ending when he was the one who suggested it?

And while we're on relationships when did MerLuca become a thing again?

Did anyone else find it hysterical that she basically has Hayes to confide in about all the adult stuff and parenting things and she has DeLuca for love and sexytimes.

It's like she has two halves of one boyfriend.

You lied to me. Lauren Permalink: Lauren: You lied to me.

DeLuca didn't have the time to obsess over what Mer's connection to Hayes is, because of his investment in Suzanne's case.

It's one of the best medical cases they've had in some time, and if Suzanne dies, some of us will want to riot, myself included.

She's so strong, and she's such a good mom. All you want is for them to figure out what the heck is going on with her and for her to make it.

DeLuca deceiving Lauren was wrong, but it was smart of him to bring in a diagnostician. They should have one there all the time.

You may have realized that my ears don't work, but I've learned to listen with my whole body. When the medicine is gone, the disease will start talking. Lauren Permalink: You may have realized that my ears don't work, but I've learned to listen with my whole body....

Dr. Riley is a breath of fresh air and a total badass. We've only had her for one installment, and I already adore her.

She's probably not going to be the most likable as the case progresses, but you can tell she's good at what she does. She's confident and capable, and she demands your attention and respect because of how she carries herself.

It was hilarious when she all but shooed DeLuca out of the way with a flick of her hand.

She doesn't let her being deaf limit her or hold her back; instead, she points out that it gives her some advantage when diagnosing people.

We're a family, you have joined our family, and some of us have begrudgingly accepted you, but you do not get to rule this family with an iron-fist. Bailey Permalink: We're a family, you have joined our family, and some of us have begrudgingly accepted you,...

Her decision to take Suzanne off of all the meds, which will make her sicker, is risky as hell. However, it makes sense. They can't get to the bottom of what's happening if a cocktail of medication clouds their picture.

Maggie isn't too big on taking risks, so her response was understandable. But I really hope Dr. Riley is right.

And Amelia's actions were wrong. What does she want from Link right now?

It's like she was banking on him being the nice guy he is known to be, and she hoped he would put his mixed feelings aside and let his love for her and her needs prevail.

Owen: How do you do that?

Amelia: Do what?

Owen: Feel everyone's pain all of the time. It must be exhausting.

Amelia: It really is. Permalink: Feel everyone's pain all of the time. It must be exhausting.

Link has to be tired of doing that. It's something everyone takes for granted, and it's not fair. Jo is protective of her friend, and she was taking things out on Amelia, but she wasn't wrong in what she said.

Amelia wants to respect Link's feelings, but she also needs them to work in her favor. And she's terrified of losing him.

So now it's like she wants to stay suspended in time. As long as they don't know the results, she can be happy with the man she loves and vice versa.

I get it, but it's once again not fair to Link. She's afraid that he's going to do to her what she did to Owen when she found out about Teddy.

And Link's concerns about her connection to Owen are valid. They always have intimacy, and it's messy as hell. It still felt like sparks between them when she rested on his shoulder after he complimented her on her compassion and empathy.

Irene: You're a doctor, sweetheart. A doctor isn't supposed to cry.

Levi: Oh, it's allergies. Permalink: Oh, it's allergies.

Are there any couples on this series who are allowed to be happy? Link and Amelia should've been it.

Levi and Nico may as well throw in the towel.

The problem with Nico is that we don't know much about him, but when they do give him lines and moments, he's usually an ass.

He gives you whiplash. He was such a supportive boyfriend when Levi was sick at home and throughout the funeral process. However, he's annoyed that his boyfriend is still living him, and he can't hide it.

Levi got so emotional taking care of Irene. He even arranged for her to dance with her husband in the sweetest and most emotional scene of the hour.

He realized he didn't have a love like that, though. He loves Nico, but it's not that type of once in a lifetime love.

Sometimes you have to accept that your first love won't always be the love of your life. And maybe it's time for Levi to move on.

Over to you, Grey's Fanatics. What's your impression of Dr. Riley? How do you feel about the wrapup of the Pac-North storyline?

Do you think Alex will abandon Jo? Hit the comments below.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.