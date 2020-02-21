Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 17 Review: Like a Whirlwind, Whirling the Dust Upward

Let's start with what's most important.

Junior and Tani finally got together on Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 17.

About time.

He returned from his hush-hush overseas mission and she was waiting to pick him up at the airport, looking very feminine for a change.

Junior had Tani drive to a secluded patch of beach and things just accelerated from there.

It only took the better part of three seasons but the pair consummated their relationship, months after their teammates assumed they already had.

This is where things have been heading ever since they went to a wedding together back on Hawaii Five-0 Season 9 Episode 23.

Why did it take so freaking long for things to heat up?

Beulah Koale's movie role, which led to Junior's "mission," was one reason.

Another is that Junior is a typical guy and Tani is a tomgirl, neither one of whom is terribly articulate about their feelings.

Finally is the they-don't-want-to-screw-up-their-partnership argument.

That could happen, and things would be uncomfortable. But they're professionals who would just need to get over it.

Everyone knows the track record for couples on procedurals. Sometimes they keep the spark and sometimes the fire goes out.

Tani and Junior are both young and have a lot of growing still to go so I'm betting on the former.

Lord knows Five-0 could use a stable couple.

Steve seems to be seeing Brooke regularly but who could be certain? Danny just lost the love of his life in one day. Grover is an old married guy heading toward grandfatherhood. Tamiko's father's death sent Adam down a dark path. Quinn, who even knows her type?

So, yeah, young love isn't a horrible idea.

Now comes the fun part where they try to keep their team in the dark when their attraction is so obvious. How long before someone confronts them?

Harry's return in the most unexpected way was also enjoyable.

He became a rich author of spy thrillers. Write what you know, right?

The expected route would have been to have Harry help Five-0 solve the Maureen Townsend murders.

But no, Harry got paired with the new lovebirds to rescue his literary double.

It made sense that a former spy would have to have someone portray him at book events since his image getting out could make things very dangerous for him.

Harry being Cyrano using the mike and earbud was a cute touch. How else could a fledgling actor portray a globetrotting spy?

But since word had gotten out about how wealthy author Michael Blanton was, of course, Gabe became a target of kidnappers.

Naturally, Gabe folded under pressure and screwed up the transfer.

Then Harry walked in and coolly transferred the money.

Which seemed out of character, when he could have just disarmed the two kidnappers instead.

His plan fell apart and he lost all his money as a result of his failing to call Maria back when they were still dating. Of course, his being a cavalier playboy came back to bite him in the ass.

Harry could have made back some of that money with his next bestselling book. But that bored him. Based on past Harry appearances, almost anything is boring when compared to being an international spy.

That would include being a member of Five-0, despite Steve's kind offer. Even the task force's often farfetched adventures would pale in comparison to being in Mi-6.

Is Harry too old to return to Her Majesty's service?

The Case of the Unpublished Manuscript was also diverting.

Danny and McGarrett did seem out of place at a literary festival.

I don't doubt that Steve is a reader. I figure that he divides his time between reading and televised sports on those too many nights at home with Eddie.

He seems more a military-history type of reader. But Tom Clancy and other military thrillers wouldn't be much of a stretch.

I don't picture Danny wading into the great works of literature, so he shouldn't be looking down his nose at McGarrett.

It was a smooth transition from their meeting with Harry to the literary-themed murders (although literary was probably a little strong for Maureen Townsend's mysteries).

Shouldn't Suzanne Ridge, as the expert of Townsend, been the immediate primary suspect when pages from an unpublished Townsend novel, which only Suzanne knew about, start showing up on murder victims?

Sure, she had alibis for some of the murders but she always had an equally obvious accomplice in her assistant.

Still, there were just enough red herrings that Five-0 had to consider a stalker fan, especially when one had been set up so well.

But enough didn't add up that suspicion finally swung back where it belonged -- on Suzanne.

Lastly, there was movement on the Adam front.

Steve put Adam in charge of finding Endo. It was hard to determine if he did that because he trusted Adam or because he was giving him enough rope to hang himself.

Sometime along the way, Adam had planted a well-disguised spy camera in the jungle where Kenji does his dirty business.

On it, Adam caught the incriminating evidence he needed as Kenji killed Endo and Haru.

But two questions were left hanging. What's he going to do with that evidence, and will he live long enough to do anything with it?

Let's wrap up this storyline already.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.