Hilary Duff Shades Disney+ Following Lizzie McGuire Revival Woes

Little has been said about the Lizzie McGuire revival since it emerged that original creator Terri Minskey was bowing out of the Disney+ series after filming just two episodes, with the series going on hiatus.

Now, it seems like Hilary Duff is speaking out about the issues surrounding the revival of the beloved series.

Earlier this week, Love Victor -- an upcoming sequel to the 2018 movie Love, Simon -- was revealed to be moving from Disney+ to Hulu.

While no official reason was given, multiple outlets reported that it was in relation to the content of the show, with it featuring themes that were allegedly too mature for Disney+.

Duff took to Instagram, sharing the headline with the following caption:

Sounds familiar.

While there's no confirmation that this is in relation to Lizzie McGuire, it seems highly likely given what has been going on with that series.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson explained in January of Minsky's departure.

“After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

It makes sense that the Lizzie McGuire sequel would deal with more mature themes than the original. The logline confirms as much.

“The new story picks up as Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren’t always as they seem," it reads.

"With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13 year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.”

Whether that synopsis will change, we don't know.

What we do know is that Hilary Duff will be reprising her iconic role, and that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Jake Thomas, and Adam Lamberg will also be returning as Lizzie's family and BFF Gordo.

The revival was announced in August, just months ahead of Disney+ launching.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces,” Ricky Strauss, President of Content & Marketing for Disney+ said in a statement when original cast members were attached to the project.

“With [original series creator Terri Minsky] at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it’s our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family.”

“Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert, and Jake,” added Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channels Worldwide.

“The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can’t wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie.”

There is no word on what is happening with Lizzie McGuire.

