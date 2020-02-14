Insatiable Canceled After Two Seasons at Netflix

It's game over for Netflix's Insatiable.

The series has been canceled after two seasons ,according to series star, Alyssa Milano.

The actress responded to a fan who asked about a potential third season earlier this month.

"We will not be coming back, sadly," she said on Twitter.

Given that Insatiable Season 2 launched in October and Netflix has not renewed it, it seemed the series was not going to be renewed.

The streamer typically makes renewal or cancellation decisions around four weeks after a show premieres, so it is likely the second season failed to live up to expectations in terms of viewers.

Insatiable followed Patty Bladell, a teenager who was constantly bullied in school for being overweight.

After being on a liquid diet for three months over summer vacation because of a freak accident, she is now thin and seeks revenge on her bullies.

A disgraced civil lawyer and obsessed beauty pageant coach, Bob Armstrong, notices Patty's potential and sets out to turn her into a pageant queen.

Debby Ryan led the cast, which also included Dallas Roberts, Christopher Gorham, Sarah Colonna, Erinn Westbrook, Kimmy Shields, Michael Provost, and Irene Choi.

Instatiable has been a controversial series for Netflix since the jump, with a petition to the streamer to cancel the show because people felt the show was "fat-shaming."

The petition amassed well over 100,000 signatures, but the streamer continued to air it and even renewed it for a second season.

The second flew under the radar which could explain the cancellation.

Insatiable start its life as a series on The CW at pilot stage. The network decided against ordering a full first season, and Netflix later stepped in to save the day.

It joins Spinning Out, The OA, Santa Clarita Diet, and Travelers as some of the biggest cancellations on the streamer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.