Interrogation Review: Engrossing Story When Watched in Order

The latest series from CBS All Access is coming to the streaming network on Thursday, February 6.

All episodes of Interrogation, a true-crime series that spans two decades, drop at once, and it was the network's intent that you could watch the premiere and then any subsequent episode in any order followed by the finale.

My opinion on the matter differs, though, so I'll first share my thoughts on whether you should watch followed by my thoughts on how to watch.

True-crime events make a great segway to movies, television, and podcasts, and this interpretation of a real case is no different.

The premiere introduces us to Eric Fisher (Kyle Gallner), a rough-looking young man who, at the age of 17, finds himself at continual odds with his parents, Henry and Mary Fisher (David Strathairn and Joanna Going).

On the day we meet Eric, he's out screwing around and doing the things that teenagers do at that age.

Financially strapped, Eric makes his way to his parents' house to get some tools to fix his car. But when he arrives, the door is locked, his mother isn't answering, and when he looks through the window, he spots his mother on the floor.

Thus begins the Fisher family's worst nightmare. With his mother stabbed and strangled but still breathing, Eric makes all of the wrong moves. In a life defined by wrong moves, this time those moves determine his future in a way nobody would expect.

After the crime, the series incorporates many different viewpoints beginning with Det. David Russell (Peter Sarsgaard) as the detective in charge of the investigation into Mary's death.

The promotional materials tout that "justice is a matter of perspective," but if you're looking for something reminiscent of the way The Affair played with perspective during its narrative, you won't find it here.

Interrogation offers many different sides to the crime because most of it, outside of the person or persons who commited it, is subjective.

During the course of any investigation, detectives and attorneys are dealing with testimony that influences their actions, but often falls outside of the truth.

The hope is that with enough testimony, a full picture will emerge and the truth will be squeezed right out of the tube whether anyone expected it or not.

When Eric finds himself in handcuffs, not mourning his mother's fate but fighting for his life as the accused, he goes toe-to-toe with Det. Russell who begins to unravel the truth from lies to create a scenario in which he can ensure Eric never harms anyone outside of a prison again.

Gallner first rose to prominence in Veronica Mars as Cassidy "Beaver" Casablancas, the tortured son of a well-to-do family in Neptune. He has a way with the emotionally overwrought characters he portrays ensuring that even if they're up to no good, it's impossible to wish them harm.

It's evident from the onset that there is something off about Eric, but in Gallner's portrayal, it's easy to hope that it's nothing more than teenage angst and being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The accused being wrongfully arrested and imprisoned is in fashion, and that's a scenario that weighs heavily on your mind as you watch Det. Russell interrogate Eric. We've come to be so suspicious of the process that we look for flaws in the investigation and prosecution.

Strathairn's Henry perfectly embodies a man bereft at the loss of his wife and further tormented that his son is accused of her murder.

Henry both supports and suspects his son, and gray areas always make for the most compelling viewing.

The investigation uncovers many people from Eric's past including his closest friends Trey Carano (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Chris Keller (Kodi Smit-McPhee) who don't make things any easier on Eric whether they're attempting to help or missing in action.

Vincent D'Onofrio and Andre Royo play a detective and a private investigator with an interest in learning the truth of the case, going to great lengths to disrupt the case compiled by Det. Russell with the hope of uncovering it.

The scope of the series spans two decades and dives deeply into possible motives in Mary's murder as well as Eric's issues with his parents and the burden of his troublesome friends.

The impressive cast breathes life into the story with their layered performances.

Culturally, the series hits all of the right notes for those who enjoy both true-crime and untangling the complicated process of law enforcement, suspects, courtroom proceedings, and the neverending quest for the truth.

From the production itself, the only nit I have to pick is that the male characters were portrayed by the same actors throughout the 20-year span, but the female characters were played by different actresses throughout their lives.

As this is a testerone-driven story, the series follows suit. Maybe they chose to use different women to include more women in the production. Still, if the transition through the years works well for one sex, it should work equally well for the other.

First of all, it made it a little difficult to follow along with the continual time jumps when the faces of some characters changed while others only sported a different haircut.

Second of all, it seems a bit sexist to assume that a woman in her late 30s cannot look with some measure much like she did in her late teen years but that men don't change.

It's the little things, people.

I was incredibly invested in the story of the Fisher family and all of the different avenues explored and turmoil uncovered that led to Mary's death and Eric's predicament.

What I cannot suggest, though, is taking the network's word for watching the series in any old order you choose save the premiere and the finale.

But it's my job to investigate so that I can report to you how it works, and while some of the earlier episodes allowed that format to work, some of the later episodes were too far into the story.

It's not just a story of an interrogation. It follows the crime, the interrogation, and Eric's year's in prison.

There is one episode in particular that came before the finale that was so out of place that I thought I watched the finale by mistake.

I had to force myself to watch the two remaining episodes because I felt I had enough of the story's progression that the earlier, unseen episodes had lost their effect.

I was right in that assessment, too. I had learned too much at the wrong time.

So, while I highly recommend Interrogation for the way the crime and its aftermath unfolds and the dedicated performances by its talented cast, I have to recommend that you watch in order.

I watched screeners, and I'm not sure how the episodes will unfold on the CBS All Access app, but there were no episode numbers associated with them.

It was difficult to ascertain which episodes I had already watched, so you should make a note of the titles in advance so that you watch them in the order in which they're first presented to you on screen to get the most of your viewing experience.

Once you find your way around that element, Interrogation hits all of the right notes.

Engaging and thought-provoking, Investigation is worthy of your time even as stretched as it already is.

Interrogation drops on CBS All Access on Thursday, February 6.

